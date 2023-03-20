A new study published in Nature Climate Change, a reputable journal, said ruminant meat, dairy, and rice production are guilty of 75% of the study’s predicted warming between now and the end of the century. According to the study, if all people globally reduced their ruminant meat consumption to one serving per week, warming due to food consumption could be decreased by 0.19 degrees by century’s end. I wasn’t sure if I should be relieved or alarmed.

I continued slogging through this white paper with all the comprehension I demonstrated in seventh grade algebra, and finally picked up the phone to call Dr. Frank Mitloehner. He is, as his Twitter handle accurately proclaims, the GHG Guru. He’s a professor at UC Davis and the preeminent expert when it comes to emissions and the food supply.

He told me that, yes, ruminant meat is responsible for green house gas (GHG) emissions, but that’s only part of the story. “Where the music plays,” he said, when it comes to emissions is in developing countries whose livestock production is outrageously inefficient. India, where cows are revered as holy, came immediately to mind. Mitloehner said the U.S. dairy herd is comprised of 9 million head, whereas Ind=ia’s dairy cowherd is 300 million head.

To go a step further, in the U.S. when a dairy cow’s productive life comes to an end, she enters the food supply chain. The dairy industry represents an important segment of the beef industry in the U.S. While you are unlikely to encounter a Holstein steak, the ground beef produced is widely used, especially in food service. In India, when a cow’s productive life ends, she is put out to pasture where she no longer produces protein but she does continue to produce emissions until the end of her natural life as she is never slaughtered and does not enter the food supply.

The dairy herd in the U.S. receives a high-quality ration that is powerful. Dairy cows are not unlike cross country runners – they’re not carrying bulky muscle or fluffy fat and their huge output requires a great deal of high-quality nutrition. That said, dairy cows are up-cyclers and recyclers, able to eat cellulose in grasses that humans can not and making use of the byproducts of other production, like beet pulp from sugar production, and turning it into high-quality protein that can be utilized by humans. Mitloehner said this high-octane diet does not translate to higher emissions than those in developing countries. Dairy cows in countries like India, he said, do not receive an adequate diet or veterinary care, they are of the lowest genetic merit, and suffer low reproduction rates. Keep in mind, if a dairy cow hasn’t recently calved, she’s not producing milk.

The thing Dr. Mitloehner said that has stuck with me is, “To tell people who don’t have enough nutrients now, that they need to eat even fewer nutrient-dense foods, I think is something I don’t want to be a part of.” I cheered. Raise your praise hand and pass the snakes, this is spot on.

Making livestock production more efficient in developing countries to make more nutrient-dense foods more available is an ongoing process and there are no easy solutions. There is, however, a solution right under our noses here in the U.S. and in countries like us.

Meatless Mondays has been a proposed solution. Mitloehner said if all U.S. citizens participated in Meatless Monday, the carbon footprint would be reduced by 0.3%. If all U.S. citizens adopted an entirely vegan diet, the carbon footprint of the country would be reduced by 2.6%. It appears to me that our cows are not the problem.

Consumer-level food waste, he said, is a much more significant issue and one that is easier to remedy and doesn’t involve adopting a vegan or vegetarian diet. As Mitloehner was telling me that 40% of food produced globally goes to waste, I had visions of the many heads of iceberg lettuce that have met their final fate in my chicken pen. Those, of course, are upcycled by my hens to high-quality protein in the form of eggs. Produce, he said, is wasted at a rate of about 60% and meats at 40%. The food produced that is wasted, he said, is the main contributor to environmental harm from our food system. It’s all the more frustrating knowing how many people, even in the U.S., are experiencing food insecurity.

The bottom line is U.S. agriculture produces food more efficiently than anywhere else in the world.

You should feel good about feeding your family high-quality animal protein rather than dictating a diet with fewer nutrient-dense foods to yourself or others. Supporting ruminant protein producers who make use of marginal land unsuitable for crop production, upcycle cellulose, and recycle byproducts to provide nutrient-dense protein is something to celebrate, not limit.

Rachel Gabel is a longtime agriculture writer and the assistant editor of The Fence Post Magazine.