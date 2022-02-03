Have you ever thought about how your life would be impacted if the price of aluminum increased? Aluminum is used in the manufacture of many day-to-day items, from the foil you wrap your lunch in, to the can you drink your 7Up from, to the smart phone you use, to the car you drive to work, to the airplanes that fill our skies. It touches virtually every aspect of our daily lives, meaning it would increase our day-to-day cost of living. That is exactly what maintaining the Section 232 tariffs on aluminum, imposed unilaterally under former President Trump, will do. Add that to the already record high inflation numbers that we are currently experiencing, and these tariffs will hurt consumers considerably.
This is especially true in Colorado. The aluminum industry plays a vital role in Colorado’s economy — it generates over 3,300 jobs paying an average of $69,500 per year. What’s more, aluminum cans can be recycled easily and offer a truly effective way to lower the carbon footprint.
The aluminum industry has been an overall leader by reducing its emissions by 62% per ton in the last three decades. Unfortunately this vital Colorado industry lost 360 jobs — which in turn cost the Colorado economy more than $25,000,000 in wages — due to COVID-19.
We must not allow senseless tariffs to pile on further damage in 2021 and beyond as we dig our way out of the pandemic.
Colorado is home to two dynamic companies — Golden Aluminum and Ball Aluminum. They are exactly the type of industry that we need in the state, and which we should encourage to grow.
Golden Aluminum uses recycled aluminum for nearly 50% of its production and Ball Aluminum has been an unstinting advocate of increased recycling. This needs to continue if we want to keep supply up and price down.
Additional barriers and import fees, like those imposed by the ongoing tariffs, will only serve to raise aluminum prices. And if aluminum prices continue to rise, so will the prices of the products that are made out of it. Given the fact that aluminum is such a common everyday commodity, all consumers will feel the squeeze. We have already seen an increase in the price of cars due to supply chain shortages. Imagine how much higher the price of cars will go if a vital element of their production – aluminum – becomes more expensive on its own due to additional tariffs. The demand for aluminum cans alone has already increased, causing the cans themselves to take an upwards turn in pricing. The price burden will be felt first by the large companies but eventually land on small business owners and consumers.
Of particular concern are the small startups that need a steady and affordable supply of aluminum and aluminum-based products to survive. Many of these startups are woman-, immigrant- or minority-owned, with which we work to help.
This is something that the Colorado African Chamber of Commerce is familiar with.
We have seen firsthand how artificially high input costs affect minority groups specifically and know how important it is to fix things before it is too late.
However, it is not just minority businesses that use aluminum daily; it is all businesses. As aluminum becomes more and more popular, businesses need more of it and at prices they can afford.
Fortunately, there is A bi-partisan effort in Washington to correct this. Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) have introduced a bill, called the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act, to repeal section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs, and give our representatives in Congress greater oversight concerning the imposition of tariffs.
Passing this bill will immediately help lower the cost of aluminum and relieve some of the financial pressure on so many of our businesses, and ultimately, consumers.
It is clear that the focus needs to be on reducing the cost of aluminum in effective and beneficial ways. Eliminating the Section 232 tariffs on aluminum would be a great place to start in making this happen. Tariffs on a vital industry don’t make any sense, especially at a time like this.
Maya Wheeler is executive director of the African Chamber of Commerce, Colorado.