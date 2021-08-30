The Tri-County Board of Health voted in a special meeting Monday night to require every person 2 years and older to wear masks in all indoor schools and child care settings in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, and also rescinded the agency’s former policy allowing counties to opt out of public health orders.
The nine-member board, which includes three members from each of the counties it represents, voted 5-3 to approve the new public health order that rescinds and replaces a less restrictive mask order issued earlier this month. The new order will go into effect Wednesday and will remain in place through Dec. 31 “unless amended, extended or rescinded,” according to the approved motion. Tri-County Public Health will continue monitoring data and community conditions daily while the order is in effect to guide future decision-making on the mandate, board members said.
The board also voted 5-3 to rescind the agency’s former opt-out order.
Tri-County Health Department Executive Director Dr. John Douglas told board members he recommended they issue the new, more stringent mask order because of increasing new COVID-19 cases among children, driven largely by the highly transmissible delta variant. Data from Tri-County Public Health Douglas presented Monday showed children between 6 and 11 years old are seeing more COVID-19 cases than other age groups.
Collectively, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties also have fairly low vaccination rates among younger people, Douglas said — about 50% of 12- to 15-year-olds and about 60% of 16- to 17-year-olds in all three counties combined are vaccinated. There are also increasing numbers of COVID-19 outbreaks in all levels of schools, and Adams and Douglas counties had already opted out of the public health order, he said.
Douglas said the new order would prevent disruptive school closures and quarantines, which have a detrimental affect on children’s mental health.
“Last spring, quarantining is what drove everyone crazy,” he said. “When I talk to pediatricians about mental health, isolation, uncertainty and quarantines were a big focus of it. … That’s a big part of the trade-off. You have more masks, you’ll have less quarantines. If you have less masks, you’ll have more quarantines.”
Linda Fielding, a doctor representing Douglas County, argued the new order was “just another batch of bureaucratic overreach.”
“Schools are responding appropriately. This is unnecessary and we’ve just put ourselves against the will of the people who have given us overwhelming information that this is not what they want,” Fielding said.
Kevin Bracken, the newest board member representing Douglas County, said the board was trying to mask “the wrong demographic,” arguing children are not as vulnerable of a population as the elderly, 70-plus population.
“This board is completely missing the mark on protecting the people that are vulnerable. … You’re making (children) wear masks to protect someone at home when the person at home should be protecting themselves,” he said.
Thomas Fawell, a medical doctor representing Arapahoe County, said hospitalizations are the most important factor to determine health orders and current hospitalization data does not yet support the need for universal masking.
“There is an increase and we have to watch all the indicators,” Fawell said before voting against the new order. “Thankfully they’re still reasonable, but they could change and we need to be ready.”
State data on Monday showed about 20% of ICU beds in regional hospitals are available. Eleven percent of ICU beds are available in Adams County, 15% are available in Arapahoe County and 20% are available in Douglas County, Douglas told board members.Jan Brainard, a registered nurse representing Arapahoe County, said the new order intended to protect those who are not vaccinated — including children under age 12, who are not eligible to receive the COVID vaccine — not to protect older people who are more likely to be inoculated. “My assessment is this is the best action that can be taken right now, for a time, to ensure we keep our schools open and our kids have the best chance for academic achievement.”
Board member Julie Mullica, representing Adams County, said the board was obligated to protect the community and the new public health order does that.
“Because we’re not seeing executive leadership on this issue, I feel like there’s an obligation of this board to take action in this area,” she said.
In the spring, the state ceded to counties much of its authority to institute health measures and has not stepped in to enact statewide coronavirus rules or regulations since then. Gov. Jared Polis has said repeatedly the state’s role in controlling the pandemic response has ended because there’s no threat to hospitals being overrun.
The board also voted to rescind a former policy it issued last November allowing county commissioners to opt out of enforcing countywide health orders, though individual districts and facilities could choose to follow it anyway.
Earlier this month, Douglas and Adams counties voted to opt out of the Tri-County Board of Health’s former mask order. Ahead of Monday’s Tri-County Board of Health meeting, Arapahoe County commissioners planned to meet Tuesday morning to discuss possibly opting out of the former order.
The policy “created concern and confusion among many local elected officials and residents and severely limited Tri-County Health Department’s ability to carry out statutorily required public health duties,” Douglas said in recommending the board rescind the policy.
Board members in favor of rescinding the policy said they agreed it hampered the department’s ability to carry out its duties and had turned a public health issue into a political one.
“I’m concerned, given the trends in COVID, that we’ve created a policy that creates a patchwork of decisions based on political reasons,” board president Kaia Gallagher said before voting to rescind the policy.
Fielding argued the opt-out policy was “a necessary safety valve” that allows counties to opt out of contentious issues like this one.
Bracken said he disagreed the policy created confusion with political officials, arguing instead it empowered communities to make their own decisions based on county-specific COVID data. “We’re at the spot where people need to make their own personal choices,” Bracken said. “If (their health is) compromised, then we shouldn’t have the least affected folks, our children, carry that burden on behalf of our adults.”
Fawell said he preferred an amended opt-out policy, arguing this one allowed “outside influences to overrule science and medicine for certain agendas.”
“I’m not in favor of throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” he said. “I realize our actions and policies reach far beyond just the health aspects we can see. That being said, on both issues we’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t. That’s an uncomfortable position to be in.”