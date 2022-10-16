Paul Riley, coach of the North Carolina Courage, a women’s soccer team, was recently fired for sexual misconduct and emotional abuse of players. A year-long investigation headed by the former acting U.S. attorney general, Sally Yates, in a 319-page report, found the “systemic” behavior of exploitation of young women was rife at virtually every level of the sport. The investigation revealed a soccer league in which abuse — verbal, emotional and sexual misconduct — occurred in all National Women’s Soccer League teams.
Every parent, every American must condemn any deviant act committed by an individual coach, or team officials who turn a blind eye to abuse. Because human behavior tends to be a continuum and we just don’t change overnight, it seems to me that male coaches merely continue to exhibit their behavior in colleges and universities.
Locally, the University of Colorado reports that 28% of female and 6% male students experienced rape or sexual assault as undergraduates on campus. 21% of LGBTQ students report sexual assault. It’s logical to surmise that men who assault women in college grow up to become abusive leaders and coaches.
Whenever I encounter a new report of abuse of girls or boys I imagine the innocent children’s suffering. I also know that, what we see and hear is but a fraction of the many male coaches abusing children and young athletes. The abuse becomes institutionalized, so even as they grow, young adult athletes become victims of their coaches.
And then there are the Catholic priest pedophiles whose abuse of boys is a cause célèbre, which has cost the Church millions. These “men of god” should never be allowed anywhere near our children.
The story of Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State football coach now serving a life sentence in prison is as sickening as the priests’. And then there is Dr. Larry Nassar. For 18 years, as the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team doctor, he sexually assaulted hundreds of children and young women. My basket of “men behaving badly” gets very heavy with men full of machismo’s toxic masculinity who see boys and girls as mere toys to satisfy their egos and insatiable desires. They can’t understand that being human means love and charity in a spirit of generosity.
Growing up in Kenya I was a Boy Scout and with gratitude still recall lessons I learned. I was therefore horrified to learn that Boy Scouts of America — BSA — was declaring bankruptcy. Apparently between 1944 and 2016, 7,800 BSA leaders sexually abused 12,300 boys. And as is true in all cases of abuse, these numbers do not reflect the real numerical count. The true enormity of boys assaulted by grown-ups who were supposed to protect and teach them will never be known. Indeed, one can surmise that boys have been abused by Scouting leaders from the Boy Scouts’ inception in 1908.
Like a crouching tiger, mounds of outrage lie squeezed in my brain and squirm each time I hear of another child abused by an adult or by a coach. I beg indulgence to exaggerate and say: half of humanity is predilected to abuse women and children, i.e., the other half.
Yes, we have laws. Abusive priests have been fined and some carted off to jail. And Sandusky and Nassar are in jail for life. Still, we could be more imaginative with our remedies.
Without impugning all male coaches, the majority of whom are good men, they’ll continue doing good works. I believe they’ll agree with my ideas about the future of coaching. Empower athletes to not tolerate any abuse or mistreatment.
Rigorously examine coaches ’behavior and perform regular psychological evaluations to weed out the psychologically unfit.
Women coaches have not been known to abuse their charges. I propose we train and appoint more women to replace the toxic masculinity that breeds the witnessed abuse. There’s absolutely no reason why women can’t be soccer coaches. Where men have traditionally held positions of leading small boys and young women we should gradually replace them with women coaches. And if I may stick my neck out, women are just better leaders.
This may sound radical.
It’s my hope it sparks a worthwhile debate that results in our employing more women coaches as we lower the numbers of boys and girls that are abused by psychopathic male coaches.
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.