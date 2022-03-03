It has been over two years since the pandemic began, and the cracks in our health-care system are more visible than ever before. Our hospitals are still overloaded, and now our nurses, doctors and front line medical staffers are burnt out. What’s worse is that despite the presence of a public health crisis that has resulted in nearly one million deaths in a matter of two years, receiving medical care still costs too much for the average Coloradan. The unfortunate reality is that our health-care system is bankrupting everyday, hardworking Coloradans across the entire state.
As a Denver City Council member, I take representing my constituents seriously. I’ve heard story after story about everyday people having to go without basic necessities just so that they can afford to keep a roof over their head while making payments on their medical bills. These stories break my heart because I know what it’s like to feel vulnerable after being in the hospital, only to get out and be faced with seemingly endless bills.
In 2008 I was on my way home from the Democratic National Convention in Denver when I was in a crash that almost took my life. I was rushed to the hospital, then into emergency surgery, and was on the verge of death. When I woke up, I learned that I had sustained a spinal cord injury. The accident paralyzed me from the T3 region of the spinal cord (chest area) down. I went from being a runner and soccer player without a primary care physician to being unable to move most of my body.
Adjusting to my new lifestyle was difficult enough, but then my financial stability came under threat when debt collectors started calling. I had more than a thousand insurance claims to wade through while facing the reality that I would reach my lifetime maximum of one million dollars. Since then, I have been forced to navigate our health-care system regularly after complications from the crash and injury, which resulted in many more bills since the day I left the emergency room. Where there are medical procedures, there are also medical bills.
I am far from alone. Americans across the country are drowning in medical debt. In fact, medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States. In Colorado, the average amount of medical debt-in-collection that people hold is $748. Studies have shown that Coloradans are taking desperate measures in order to pay down their medical debt. A 2017 survey conducted by the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative showed that of the Coloradans who reported having problems paying back their medical debt, 37.2% were unable to pay for basic necessities like food, heat, or rent. The survey also showed that 46.2% took on credit card debt in order to pay back their medical fees and another 5.4% declared bankruptcy.
Hospitals do not make it easy for patients to pay back their debt either. In order to collect medical debt, hospitals will often outsource debt collection services to third-party organizations. These organizations often use predatory debt-collection practices, completely devoid of compassion, to get patients to pay off their medical debt.
The health-care system does not have to work this way. No one should have to declare bankruptcy because they needed medical treatment. I know firsthand what it’s like to be faced with thousands of dollars in medical debt and to feel like there’s no way out. I ran for office because I knew that it takes a village to make a difference, and now that I am in public service, I know we can do it together. This is an everybody issue, and we can correct it if everybody works together.
Hospitals can no longer prioritize profits over patients. These toxic medical billing practices that bankrupt individuals and ruin lives all in search of maximizing executive take-home-pay must be stopped. It’s time to reform our insurance and hospital billing practices to ensure that patients aren’t left out in the cold.
I became a public servant to do just that: serve the public. It takes an entire community to make a difference. Now that I’ve interacted with so many in our community, I know we can do it together. This is an issue that affects all of us.
We must set aside partisan differences, come together, and craft legislative solutions that create a nationwide health-care system that serves the nation it was built to support.
Chris Hinds represents District 10 on the Denver City Council. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and an MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. In 2008, Hinds was in a motor vehicle crash that paralyzed him from the chest down. Since then, he has become a local, state and national advocate.