When Denver’s board of education reinstated school resource officers (SROs) to 11 high schools last week, they temporarily undid a policy that caused incidents of campus violence and students bringing weapons to school to skyrocket — culminating in deadly shootings on and near East High School’s campus.

The decision was a tacit recognition that removing SROs was a failure — although the board’s vice president, Tay Anderson, rejects that. “The data supports that what we were pushing for was correct,” he said on 9News, arguing SROs wouldn’t have helped prevent the shooting of two East deans by 17-year-old Austin Lyle.

“(T)here were many times where we had SROs and school violence detectives from DPD as part of our safety plan development because we knew they would be there and we wanted their intelligence and expertise in that process,” Mike Eaton, former DPS chief of safety, said on my 710KNUS radio show. “That SRO…has been trained on how to mitigate that situation immediately and maybe there would have been a different outcome.”

Let’s be clear: The problem with Tay Anderson isn’t that he’s wrong. It’s that he is manifestly incapable of escaping his own ideological capture, his implicit bias against police and his toxic impulses. We know Lyle was on probation for weapons violations in 2021 and previously expelled from Cherry Creek Schools. We also know Denver’s McAuliffe International School requested DPS move a middle school student charged with attempted murder to online learning or expel the student. The district refused.

“We can’t deny students an education based off of behavior that occurred outside of our district,” Anderson asserted, twisting himself into a pretzel to defend the indefensible. “(O)nce we get into this practice of saying, this happened off school grounds…what else are we going to start hammering kids for? A kid steals something at the mall, do we now check that student every day?” Ah yes — the old, attempted murder-to-shoplifting analogy.

Anderson couldn’t articulate the district’s responsibility to protect students, teachers and staff. He blamed racism while talking about student “mistakes,” as though violent crimes are mere slipups to be shrugged off. He insisted that separating a potentially dangerous student would deny a “free, fair and public education.”

Yet, as McAuliffe’s principal, Kurt Dennis, observed, “every kid deserves an education, regardless of their state in the legal system, that kid deserves a free public education, but there is more than one way to do that.” If Anderson believes remote learning was adequate for all DPS kids during the pandemic, why is he against using it to temporarily mitigate potential threats to other students?

Anderson (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson) has a longstanding, implicit bias against police. On 9News, he dismissed his own past comments — like calling cops “motherfs” and “corrupt” — as coming “in the heat of the moment” during the summer 2020 protests. Anderson’s public record and longstanding reputation for impugning police belie this claim — and his inherent bias is interfering with his fiduciary duty to school safety. Even as students of color fall prey to school violence more than white students, he continues to insist that police officers on school campuses “may be doing more harm than good.”

Anderson’s penchant for online intimidation — which he’s been found guilty of by DPS multiple times — is on display, too. On Sunday, he used Twitter to shame concerned constituents. “It’s time to start releasing the problematic emails we’re getting from folks to the Denver School Board,” he wrote. Anderson posted five screenshots, along with commentary and three childish memes. With one vulgar exception, the emails were from parents simply expressing genuine concerns. “Welcome Jeff,” Anderson’s thread begins.

“I am OUTRAGED at this! I have previously never gotten involved in politics or the schools or contacted anyone like this,” Jeff wrote. “If DPS only wants to protect the criminals and the worst of our society over the safety and education of all our children they are going to end up with empty schools, or prisons with only the criminals attending,” he added, drawing Anderson’s scorn for this sentence.

Anderson himself stated that students charged with attempted murder should return to school — even if it means putting other students at risk. So, I’ll forgive Jeff for saying DPS prioritizes students who may pose violent risks to other students, especially “in the heat of the moment.”

Two other emails advocated remote learning. “Covid taught us a lot,” Jennifer wrote. “If you are unable to behave in an appropriate manner, then your schooling can be completed on-line in a setting with sufficient support staff to help you. Stop letting these violent students hold our kids and schools hostage.” From this, Anderson absurdly claimed Jennifer supports “segregation” and “den(ying) a free and fair public education.”

Let’s be real: These parents understandably fear for their children’s safety. Yet Anderson’s juvenile response was to publicly dismiss and attempt to embarrass them. Such toxic, petty behavior is not only tone-deaf — it trivializes very real concerns.

In 2021, Tay Anderson’s colleagues censured him for “unbecoming” behavior. Nearly two years later, he’s proven nothing has changed. Come November, voters ought to finally show Auon’tai the doorway.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.