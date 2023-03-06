Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora is one of the crown jewels in America’s arsenal to protect our skies. Yet, as an Air Force veteran who served at Buckley and now as a member of Aurora City Council, I’m concerned that our base, its massive economic impact, and its role in global security remain under threat from short-sighted White House budget decisions.

Serving on the flight line at Buckley, assisting with runway operations for, among others, the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard, was one of the great experiences of my life, and one of which I am deeply proud and grateful. I learned up close about the skill and dedication of our Guard, as well as the power and mission of our fleet of F-16s.

I also know that the decades-old fleet is aging, and it has become the practice throughout the country to use parts from one jet to keep others airworthy. That cannot continue in perpetuity, and it certainly is not a forward-looking policy for our national defense, nor for communities that value the presence of local bases.

Like many serving on flight lines, I have seen America’s new fighter up close. The F-35, which is the cutting-edge, next-generation fighter, landed at Buckley from time to time, and its capabilities are the cornerstone of our air-defense future.

To say this is personal for me is an understatement. As a grateful veteran who appreciates Buckley’s strategic military role and now as a member of Council who knows that the base is an indispensable pillar of the regional economy, advocating for the base is among my most passionate priorities.

So why are we elected leaders — at all levels and across the political spectrum — so troubled about Buckley’s future?

Years ago on the flight line, I knew that unless we modernized our fleet with F-35s, the flight operations, and the Wing, would likely not survive. Basing F-35s at Buckley would mean putting to bed worries about this cornerstone of the regional economy.

How much does Buckley mean to Aurora and the region? Like many military bases around the country, Buckley has a very large economic footprint. With more than $1.3 billion in total economic impact and 5,500 jobs, the Aurora-Denver metro region counts on our Space Force Base. Plus, the base radiates economic support for local restaurants, retail, services, and other small businesses.

As a member of the Council, I have been impressed at how our federal, state, and local leaders have been in lockstep advocating for the modernization of the fighter fleet. In a time when there seems to be so little agreement in politics, there is no daylight among us on this issue.

Unfortunately, there is a chasm between Colorado’s needs and the policies embraced by the Biden administration. Last year, the president proposed to cut so many F-35s out of the defense budget it would have set the program back to 2016 levels, a reduction of more than 30%. Hard work in Congress helped restore 19 fighters at the end of last year but still puts us behind where we need to be.

Every cut hurts Colorado’s ability to gain its share of the sought-after new fighters.

We are counting on our federal delegation, including two leaders on defense policy, Rep. Jason Crow and Rep. Doug Lamborn, to again carry the flag for Buckley and for Colorado’s defense economy. Their efforts may need to be more intense than ever.

This is not simply a parochial “jobs and the economy” issue, although that is key. As a veteran I believe in a modernized, well-equipped, and battle-ready US Air Force, and Air National Guard. The daily reports of shootdowns of “objects” in U.S. airspace is the latest, and very dramatic, example of how we never know where threats will come from, or why we will call on our fighter jets to safeguard our airspace.

Much is at stake, and we must unite behind a commitment to building a modern, 21st-century fighter fleet that not only protects us, but preserves the economic benefit, and family-sustaining jobs, that are a cornerstone of Colorado’s — and Aurora’s — defense economy.

Danielle Jurinsky is a U.S. Air Force veteran, a small-business owner, an entrepreneur and a member of the Aurora City Council.