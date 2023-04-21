Bandimere Speedway is hitting the brakes on the drag strip that has called the west side of Denver home since 1958.

The 2023 season will be the last one for the facility known as "Thunder Mountain," as the Bandimere family has agreed to sell the property in Morrison.

Efforts are underway from the Bandimere family and the National Hot Rod Association to find a new location in the Denver area to build a new drag strip, according to a press release issued by the family and NHRA on Friday morning.

“We have been blessed to occupy one of the most unique places in our state and feel that our commitment to the sport is not done yet. It’s part of the fabric of our family’s life and we’re hopeful that another equally unique location can be found to continue the legacy that was started by my parents over six decades ago.”

The final NHRA event at Bandimere will be the 2023 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals on July 14-16.

The track owners looked to rezone the property in May 2021 to allow the construction of a grocery store, restaurants and houses on the site. The planning manager at the time said there were no plans to close the track or redevelop the property.

Plans have obviously changed in the two years that followed.

Bandimere Speedway has long been known for its high altitude, testing teams with differences in engine tune-ups and aerodynamics. The track is also the only one to feature an uphill shut-down strip at the conclusion of the quarter-mile strip — a substantial safety feature.

John Force leads all drivers with eight wins at Bandimere.

“NHRA drag racing at Bandimere Speedway has provided so many incredible moments for our drivers, race teams, fans and partners,” NRHA President Glen Cromwell said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the 65th anniversary this year to close out this chapter at Bandimere Speedway and remain optimistic about future opportunities to have NHRA drag racing stay in the Denver area and to continue to work with the Bandimere family in the future.”