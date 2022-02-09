Friday’s Douglas County Schools board meeting – during which Superintendent Corey Wise was fired in a 4-3 vote – was astonishingly melodramatic.
Not to be outdone by DCS, dozens of school board members from other districts rushed to virtue signal over happenings in a school district that isn’t their own. In a vein effort to deflect from their own delinquencies, board members from Aurora and Boulder Valley to Denver and Eagle Valley signed a “letter of support” for Wise.
“Removing an effective superintendent like Corey Wise without cause, without opportunity for public engagement, and despite strong and vocal pushback from teachers, students, and staff is a failure of governance,” they wrote.
Interloping school board members ought to beware. They face countless problems of their own, including PreK-12 enrollment declines (see last week’s column), dramatic drops in academic achievement and an inability to hold onto staff amidst historic teacher turnovers. Now these districts have opened themselves to greater scrutiny.
Consider the superintendent drama that’s immersed Denver Public Schools in the past few years. In November 2020, DPS lost its superintendent, 31-year veteran DPS educator Susana Cordova. It was abundantly evident that Cordova was never given a chance to succeed — even after she successfully navigated a major teacher strike.
Fourteen former board members, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, former Mayor Federico Peña and even former Obama Education Secretary Arne Duncan were among those who blasted the “dysfunctional” board for having “undermined her leadership.”
DPS’s board — which included Tay Anderson, who appears to be spearheading the current school board letter — didn’t even try putting up a fight for DPS’s only Latina to ever lead the district. Cordova departed under the board’s cloud.
In July 2021, Alex Marrero was hired as DPS superintendent. Just months into his tenure and less than three weeks after the new board was sworn in, a 5-2 majority voted to extend Marrero’s contract through 2026. The four-year extension came well before his first performance evaluation.
“(T)he question that I’ve been sitting with since we’ve been having this conversation is about the timing — by this length at this time,” challenged board member Brad Laurvick. “Specifically at this time.”
Colleague Scott Baldermann objected because “the board can’t point to any results (from Marrero) yet to justify the extension.” He argued they acted too quickly and offered less than 48 hours for community feedback. The five-member majority had clearly made up their minds already.
Why was Marrero’s contract extended for so long, without having proven himself? Now, DPS is tied down to an expensive contract with an unproven superintendent for four more years. Every DPS board member who voted yes on Marrero’s extension signed the DCS letter.
In truth, Dougco hasn’t garnered all this attention because it’s breaking new ground in superintendent selection and removal. Denver demonstrates otherwise. Rather, it’s only become a massive story because the board minority, the teacher’s union and other school boards have amplified misinformation about the new DCS board’s direction.
It’s not because open meeting laws were broken. They weren’t. DCS board President Mike Peterson and Vice President Christy Williams met with Wise in compliance with sunshine laws forbidding three or more members from meeting together outside public view. They called their colleagues individually afterwards. Moreover, the majority insists they’ve otherwise only had one-on-one conversations with colleagues. The minority offers no evidence to the contrary.
It’s not because the majority was objectively wrong to terminate Wise. The four individually concluded they didn’t believe his leadership fit their vision for the district. In all organizations, it is critical that the board has confidence in its CEO. That is no less important to elected school boards.
It’s not because the district’s educational equity policy was “eliminated.” It’s still operative. The majority simply directed district officials to suggest revisions that will abide updated principles and fix poor implementation of the original policy. (The misuse of “equity” was a central plank in the majority’s campaign.)
It’s not because the board majority opposes teachers and students. On the contrary, the teacher’s union goaded some educators into faking a sick day to protest while kids were forced home from school yet again! Leaked footage from a Feb. 3 Zoom meeting shows union leaders insisting this was acceptable because “everyone’s gonna be equally behind.” They expressed their desires to “disable the school district from operating,” “close the school district down” and “gain our power back.” All “for the kids,” right?
Let’s be real: The newfound minority and their teacher’s union allies have suddenly learned that elections have consequences. They may not like it – they may protest – but the recently elected majority has made one personnel change that comports with the vision they were elected on. Now the griping minority embraces interlopers on other school boards to add credence to their position.
Parents are fed up with political games in education, especially while their children keep falling behind. The sensational DCS melodrama merely diminishes trust and flares divisions even more.
For their part, interloping school board members ought to focus on keeping their own schoolhouses in order. What do THEY have to show for their own district outcomes except academic upheaval, declining enrollment, historic staff turnover and widespread public distrust? When you’re living in a glass schoolhouse, you probably shouldn’t throw stones.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.