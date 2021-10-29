ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos look to end a four-game skid this Sunday, facing the 2-5 Washington Football Team at Empower Field.
Here are three keys to a win this weekend for the Broncos:
Start fast on both sides
The Broncos have struggled this season getting off to fast starts, with the defense allowing touchdown drives on four opening possessions — including three straight — and the offense only scoring one in seven games this season.
The good news for the Broncos is that Washington has given up five opening drive touchdowns this season, meaning the Broncos might finally be able to take an early lead for the first time this season. And coach Vic Fangio said Friday he felt there was more juice from the players than previous weeks, which has been an emphasis during this losing streak.
"I do," Fangio said. "Noticeable better energy. Not huge, but a little bit better energy."
Convert third downs
The Broncos have been abysmal in converting third downs this season, ranking 27th in the NFL at 31.82%. What should help the Broncos on third down Sunday is the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has been sidelined since Week 1 with an ankle injury.
With Jeudy, the Broncos were 6-of-10 on third downs. Without Jeudy, the Broncos have been 22-of-78 on third downs.
"We’ve had too many third-and-longs, but you have to be able to convert some of those," Fangio said. "Lately, we haven’t been able to do that. We did it the first few weeks. I think we were 50% on third-and-seven plus during the first few weeks, but last two weeks, not so. I don’t know if we’ve gotten any or gotten one. We have to get more manageable third downs, and no matter what third down we’re in, we have to go convert.”
Contain Heinicke
While Taylor Heinicke isn't the most talented quarterback in the NFL, Washington's backup does create some problems, especially with his feet. Heinicke has rushed for 222 yards this season, often causing problems when he escapes the pocket.
But he's also turned the ball over eight times this season, giving the Broncos a chance to come up with some takeaways Sunday.
"He’s done a really nice job. I think their offense — schematically, they’re doing a really good job," Fangio said. "They do a lot with the quarterback. They do a lot of run and play action stuff. He’s done very well with it. He’s a good scrambler. He’s got over 200 yards rushing, and most of it is on scrambles. He pushes the ball to all parts of the field. I think he’s done a good job running their offense.”