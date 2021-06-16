Carolyn “CJ” Renaud is the senior community relations liaison, Northwest Region, for Western Governors University (WGU). She is a former Aurora police officer and former Greeley/Evans School District administrator. With more than 110,000 enrolled students nationwide, WGU offers unique, accredited, competency-based higher education in a model that allows students to achieve an undergraduate degree for less than $20,000 in a shorter period of time. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.