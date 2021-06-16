This week, we celebrate Juneteenth — a time of joy, reunion and community among Black Americans and many of our neighbors for 165 years.
Even as 48 U.S. states and an increasing number of companies and organizations — including my own, Western Governors University — recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday, many people are still fuzzy on the details. My business is education, so let me provide a primer.
On Jan. 1, 1863, as the Civil War raged, the Emancipation Proclamation took effect. The law abolished slavery in areas liberated by Union troops. In 10 Confederate states, the Emancipation Proclamation freed thousands of enslaved people, including those who had fled to Union states and were being held as “contrabands of war.” But as with many struggles for equity, its implementation was uneven.
After the last battle of the Civil War was fought in Palmito, Texas, on May 13, 1865, it was over. Meanwhile, President Lincoln had signed the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in February, creating a national prohibition on slavery.
With Texas back in the Union, 2,000 Union troops marched into Galveston Bay, Texas, to tell the community that slavery was no more. They arrived on June 19 — “Juneteenth” — and announced to a quarter-million Black Americans they were free.
Imagine that. Freedom.
In the century-plus since that glorious day, a lot has changed. The Civil Rights movement battled segregation and Jim Crow laws. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 — passed a few weeks before Juneteenth’s 100th anniversary — helped remove barriers to voting for millions of Black citizens, including my grandmother.
Since that day, Juneteenth has spread throughout the nation as a day of celebration. Growing up in Denver, my family made an annual Juneteenth pilgrimage to Five Points, the historic heart of Denver’s Black community. We’d catch up with some of my 11 aunts, uncles and cousins, groove to music, savor delicacies from turkey legs and hot links to my personal favorite, the pig-ear sandwich, cooked to perfection, that I enjoy just once a year. The celebration will be all the sweeter this year after going virtual in 2020.
But Juneteenth has a deeper meaning that I bring to my work every day. At its essence, Juneteenth is a celebration of knowledge. Those Black Texans were free 18 months earlier — they simply did not know it.
Today, thousands of Americans have opportunities before them they cannot imagine because they can’t yet see those opportunities. At WGU, we thrive on opening the path to those opportunities through accessible, affordable bachelor’s and master’s degrees in four fast-growing areas of employment. As some of those original Juneteenth celebrants and their descendants might tell you, education and knowledge are what open up a brighter future.
I know, because I’ve pursued a future I couldn’t dream of. I was fortunate to attend the University of Northern Colorado on a full-ride basketball scholarship. I went on to become a police officer and school resource officer, earn a master’s in education and serve as a school administrator. Now, my work is removing barriers keeping others from pursuing their futures.
For many in my community and so many others, without that financial support, college remains a dream. That reality is unfortunate, because as I remind students and prospective students, our community doesn’t lack talent — we only lack access to opportunity.
That’s why, at WGU, we designed a university from the ground up that’s about creating pathways to opportunity for our students.
It’s a flat-fee per term so you can take as many classes as you want. We have a “competency-based” curriculum meaning when you master the material, you move on.
Your education happens at your pace, not based on time spent accumulating credit hours. And if you’ve learned things along your path in life, you can use that knowledge to speed your way.
In short, your education is all about you. Students can earn a bachelor’s degree for little more than $20,000. If you have to work while you learn, apply for our scholarships. Most of all, think hard about how you can create a more sustainable lifestyle for yourself and your family.
This Juneteenth, it’s time. As our community comes together in celebration, take time to evaluate the barriers you face and consider how you might overcome them — and who might come alongside you to help you through.
Juneteenth is about a revolution in opportunity. That’s something we’ll continue to celebrate at WGU, because our model for 24 years has responded to another pressing revolution of our time: The long-overdue demand that we make education equitable and accessible to people from any background.
Carolyn "CJ" Renaud is the senior community relations liaison, Northwest Region, for Western Governors University (WGU). She is a former Aurora police officer and former Greeley/Evans School District administrator.