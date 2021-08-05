FRIDAY-SATURDAY
It’s time for the annual celebration in the forest that fell victim to Covid last year in the tree-filled area that survived a devastating 2013 wildfire. It’s the Black Forest Festival Weekend. Kicking off with a Biergarten Fundraiser 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Community Center with beers to sample and music by Wirewood Station. Raises donations for a new roof for the center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Tickets $31 on eventbrite.com. On Saturday, 6:30-9:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, festival with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and beer garden. WeAreBlackForest.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
photo attachedOne of the most memorable sculpture shows anywhere, the 37th annual Sculpture in the Park this weekend in Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Garden, 10 acres of art. Juried pieces by 160 artists were chosen. Love this city where even the shopping center has sculptures. Shuttles to the site, see online info. sculptureinthepark.org/show-information and facebook.com//sculptureinthepark
FRIDAY
Billed as “Colorado’s largest, wackiest croquet tournament,” the Wicket & Stick It Tournament 2021 in Wash Park, 100 Fillmore St., 2:30 p.m. check in, play 3-6 p.m. Friday. $30 for spectators, $75 for players in advance. A 64-team (2 people per team and they can partner up folks) round robin tournament on the Park Croquet Lawn. Prizes for winning players and best dressed. Drink tickets for premium beverages and an English Croquet Snack Box. tinyurl.com/24c6849d
SATURDAY
It’s for little ones of all ages, from babies on up and their moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, too. A baby zone for parents-to-be. Denver FamilyFest is jam-packed with things for families: educational activities, creative stations, children’s mascots including Clifford the Big Red Dog and Rocky from the Nuggets, book giveaways from the Denver Public Library, health information, the Literacy Center, team robots, fairy hair, samples, entertainment and more. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., tickets $10 in advance, $15 day of, all kids free with adults. theexpopros.com/familyfest.html
SATURDAY
For cyclists: the Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb Competitive Race and Gran Fondo is all yours on Saturday. Pre-registration required in advance. Required license for competitive racers up the 14,115-foot peak. Fun riders will include road bikes, mountain bikes, tandems, ellipticals, recumbents, handcycles and E-bikes. To register: coloradospringssports.org/ppchc-registration