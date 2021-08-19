THURSDAY
An evening all about the city's leaders: "A City Imagined: a Historic Evening with Denver Mayors" at History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. From 7 to 8 p.m., former mayors Federico Peña and Wellington Webb join with Mayor Michael Hancock to discuss four decades of the capital city. tinyurl.com/bkcjns86
THURSDAY-SUNDAY art
Those delicious drip down your chin peaches have their own festival and you can visit the area where they're grown. The 52nd Palisade Peach Festival runs all weekend starting tonight and is deliciously good. There's food, peach products and visits with growers and vendors across the valley. A pancake breakfast with peach syrup, a Peach Queen, music, a Town Grouch parade through downtown, an ice cream social and a street dance are part of the fun. Lots of the fruit to take home, too. Because of the crowds and hot weather, No pets but local kennels are available. palisadepeachfest.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Continuing at Curtis Center for the Arts in Greenwood Village, 2349 E. Orchard Road, is the 38th annual All Colorado Art Show. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Juried pieces by artists from across the state who work in all mediums. greenwoodvillage.com/1247/Curtis-Center-for-the-Arts
FRIDAY
A special on-site cultural performance combining zoo and ballet, Colorado Ballet at the Denver Zoo on the Wildlife Plaza, 5-7 p.m. Original works choreographed by the artists. Zoo general admission. denverzoo.org/scfd-cultural-performances
SATURDAY
South By Southeast (SxSE) Community Festival returns with so much family fun, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Bible Park, 2700 S. Monaco Parkway. Frisbee golf, giant-cup pong, corn hole, yard games and a bubble tower. Add to that food trucks, a beer garden, dog park and vendors. It all kicks off with a Solidarity Walk at 10:15 a.m. Entertainers include Denver Municipal Band, mariachis, Mile High Freedom Band, Guayana Acustica, Politiculture, Brothers of Brass, Bourbonites and more. Parking lot, 7000 E. Yale Ave. tinyurl.com/4drtbrte
SATURDAY art
Celebrate Pioneer Days out east with Western gunfighters, horse-drawn wagon rides and a chuckwagon dinner followed by a concert featuring Mickey and the Motorcars at the Burlington Old Town Museum, 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $20 on etix.com
SATURDAY
Old-fashioned fun at Arvada Days in Clear Creek Valley Park, 3700 W. 58th Place. Try the vintage carnival games or potato sack races, see what little ones can catch at the kids' fishing derby and compete in the three-point contest. For the adults, a beer garden, too, to benefit Ralston House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. arvadafestivals.com/arvada-days
SATURDAY
Head out west Saturday - Como direction - for Boreas Pass Railroad Day at the Como Roundhouse. The all-day festival is filled with history, train demonstrations and children's activities. Then, at 2:30 p.m., a Denver Brass concert featuring Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums. denverbrass.org/concerts/boreas-pass-railroad-day
SATURDAY
More than 1,000 women on bikes are expected at Bandimere Speedway for the 2021 Colorado’s Woman’s World Record Ride, an event going for the USA world record. A benefit for the Colorado nonprofit organization Firefly Autism, which supports children and adults with autism and their families. Trophies will go to riders, eldest and youngest, longest distance traveled and more. To register or for more: missbubblesproductions.com/registration
SATURDAY
Amazing luxury automobiles, vintage aircraft and custom private jets are the stars of the 18th annual Morgan Adams Concours D'Elegance at TAC Air, Centennial Airport in Englewood. Food from top restaurants in this benefit for children's cancer research. 6 p.m. Saturday, $250. morganadamsconcours.org
SATURDAY
Come vote for your favorite cars and motorcycles on display for a good cause, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lone Tree Brewing Company, 8200 Park Meadows Drive. Free. $30 if you'd like to enter your own car or bike. A benefit for Douglas County School District RE1 Bridge Transition Program for community outings, technology and cooking activities. Bring lawn chairs. Food trucks available. tinyurl.com/5ssb4853
SATURDAY-SUNDAY art
Bring on those street tacos, the margaritas and a tequila expo at the Denver Taco Festival, Saturday and Sunday at Clarion Hotel, 299 W. 48th Ave. Besides food and drink there are chihuahua races and Lucha Libre wrestling. It sells out, so double check the website for tickets: denvertacofestival.com.
LINDA NAVARRO, linda.navarro@gazette.com