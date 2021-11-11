THURSDAY-DEC. 23
A popular holiday tradition begins, The Polar Express Train Ride to the North Pole in vintage train coaches, music and dancing and "Hot Chocolate" in the Pavilion. And there's Santa at Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Ave., in Golden. 4:30 to 9:15 p.m. today to Dec. 23four days each week but there are already sold-outs. Tickets: $80-100. eventvesta.com/events/8932-the-polar-express-train-ride
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The 42nd annual boutique shopping experience Mile High Holiday Mart, a Junior League of Denver benefit for women's projects, runs this weekend. Gates Field House, University of Denver, 2201 E. Asbury Ave. Hours: 3-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10, children 12 and under free. Masks required, reservations suggested. jld.org/fundraisers/mile-high-holiday-mart
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Add even more to the major schedule of movies at Denver Film Festival with a trip to Colorado Springs for 20 screenings at Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. downtown. Check it out: rmwfilm.org/festival
SATURDAY
Works by the state's aviation art photographers will be displayed, and for sale, during Aviation Gallery Showcase, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Exploration of Flight campus, Centennial Airport, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. Pre-registration for tickets is suggested: tinyurl.com/2uks8kjr. Information: 303-360-5360 or info@wingsmuseum.org.
SATURDAY
Holiday tree lighting at Outlets at Castle Rock at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Santa arrives and there's music, Denver Bronco cheerleaders and fireworks with a performance by country music artist CAM. outletsatcastlerock.com
SUNDAY-FEBRUARY 2022
The American Painters in France, Whistler to Cassatt, opens at Denver Art Museum with more than 100 paintings 1855-1913. Described as "the first comprehensive examination of France's stylistic impact on American painting of the period." In the Anschutz and Martin and McCormick galleries on Level 2 of the Hamilton Building. denverartmuseum.org/en/exhibitions/whistler-cassatt
SUNDAY
Run and eat candy, what a great family fun festival. During The Great Candy Run in Wash Park, 8 a.m. to noon, run a 5K and get a candy treat at the end. A benefit for the Fetal Health Foundation. South Downing Street and East Louisiana Avenue. Register $30-$45 at thegreatcandyrun.com
SUNDAY
Enjoy an evening of the music of the man called "The Genius," Ray Charles, when "Georgia on My Mind" takes the stage at CU's Macky Auditorium in Boulder. Featuring Clint Holmes, Take 6, Nnenna Freelon and Tom Scott. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $16-$68 at tinyurl.com/3wtvjstn Masks required.
SATURDAY
Look skyward for dark skies and bright celestial objects at the Star Party and Open House outdoors at Denver University's Chamberlin Observatory, 2930 E. Warren Ave., 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 11. Volunteers from Denver Astronomical Society will be there to help point out what's up there and describe their telescopes. Masks encouraged. facebook.com/denverastro
SATURDAY
Denver Arts Week finishes up with a variety of open houses including a day of faculty demonstrations at Art Students League of Denver. Learn about ASLD classes and programs at 200 Grant St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No registration needed. asld.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols