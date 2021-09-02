lill edited, copied text directly onto page
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
hAS ART
That beautiful and extremely photographable annual migration of thousands of birds is the focus of the 10th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival today through Sunday in Steamboat Springs. Learn about the Greater Sandhill Cranes as you see the birds, go on guided tours, see films and hear from naturalists and experts. New this year, Friday's Tour de Cranes bike tour on the Core Trail along the Yampa River. coloradocranes.org/2021-yampa-valley-crane-festival
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A beautiful start to a holiday weekend, "The Language of Flowers" at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. A Garden Club of America flower show celebrating floriography, the way flowers and arrangements have always been used to communicate and express feelings. Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition, young people from Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver will participate with children's flower and vegetable exhibits. gardenclubofdenver.com Also at the Botanic Gardens, on Saturday and Sunday, the 2021 Bonsai Exhibition and demonstrations of creating bonsai trees. rmbonsai.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Have a muddy good time Friday to Sunday at the Glenwood Caverns' "Mudslide Festival," with music, including by Flo Muddy & the Downhill Disaster, muddy chocolate treats and a Dunk Tank Mud Bath. glenwoodcaverns.com
SATURDAY-MONDAY ART w/cherry creek OR breckenridge
Celebrating 30 years of “Art for Everyone,” Cherry Creek Arts Festival is moving from July to Labor Day weekend with an outstanding lineup of juried artists originally chosen for the canceled 2020 festival. Social distancing safety precautions in place as the festival is relocated from Cherry Creek North to the creekside area of Cherry Creek Shopping Center on First Avenue. Free with timed-entry tickets. 10 a.m. Saturday to Monday, plus a special senior and accessibility entry each morning at 9 a.m. Reserve free tickets: cherrycreekartsfestival.org.
Called the longest running art festival in Summit County, the 46th Breckenridge Gathering at the Great Divide Labor Day event is at Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Free and featuring artists from across the country. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to Monday. mountainartfestivals.com/festivals-calendar/2021/2/23/46th-breckenridge-gathering-at-the-great-divide-art-festival
On Sunday and Monday, the Denver Chalk Art Festival will be in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center’s northwest parking lot at University and First.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Holiday fun at the 22nd annual Boulder Creek Hometown Festival with The Great Zucchini Race, a classic car and motorcycle show, music and art, a food court and beer garden. At the Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and until 7 p.m. on Monday. Free. bceproductions.com/boulder-creek-hometown-festival
SUNDAY-TUESDAY
When we say it's a big arrival Sunday in Colorado, he's gigantic. It's the famous Union Pacific Steam Engine Big Boy 4014 at the end of his national tour. He weighs 1.2 million pounds. He made whistle stops in towns before crossing into Colorado at Kit Carson on Sunday, then Hugo, Deer Trail, Strasburg, and then 39th & Wynkoop in Denver where he'll be until Tuesday when he goes home to Cheyenne, Wyo. up.com
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Several weekend events for auto lovers:
Down in Alamosa, Friday to Sunday, the 40th annual Early Iron Festival with cruising, pinstriping and hot rods, earlyironclub.com.
On Saturday in Westcliffe, the High Altitude Horsepower Car Show, full of everything four-wheeled from antique and vintage to hot rods and muscle cars. Pancake breakfast, quilt show and vendors. westcliffecarshow.com.
The annual Loveland Thunder in the Rockies Bike Rally for motorcycles has been rescheduled for 2022.
NOTE: Check websites for any changes or cancellations because of COVID.
