By Linda Navarro
The Denver Gazette
THURSDAY-AUG.1
Beer, Theatre and Slay the Dragon. The Beer Quest portal opens this weekend. Teams of ages 21+. Drinkledore’s 2D Pixel, immersive and filled with games and puzzles. Requirements: a love of beer and a phone. Outdoors near 16th and Welton, open Thursdays-Sundays. Fight in The Arena Dread Pirate Bubbles, show your brew knowledge in Brewniversity and play on to save Drinkledore’s Dragon to get on the leaderboard. For tickets or more info: PlayBeerQuest.Com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A highlight of the Colorado Springs summers for 80 years, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo continues this weekend at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Cinch Championship rodeo, bull riding, saddle broncs and, for the kids, the delightful Mutton Bustin.’ Before the 7 p.m. action, a Fan Zone of fun and shopping. Afterward, music and dancing in the Coors Roadhouse. Matinee on Saturday. Tickets, PikesPeakorBust.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Big trees will be works of art by the end of this weekend during Chainsaws and Chuckwagons in Frederick. It’s a competition for the best of the chainsaw carvers and visitors can bid to take home their favorite creations, including smaller “quick carves.” Live music, Chuckwagon food trucks and ax throwing.frederickco.gov/692/Chainsaws-Chuckwagons
THURSDAY
2021 Live and Love Denver walking tour series goes to the historic Alamo Placita neighborhood, 6:30 p.m. Unique architecture. Denver historian Phil Goodstein leads the tour, free but donations accepted. Meet at the benches at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and Ogden Street in Alamo Placita Park. Social distancing.eventbrite.com/e/alamo-placita-walking-tour-tickets-158311896143
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The racing is hot and fast, and it’s at 5,869 feet for the three-day Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. With their pit passes, fans can interact with the drivers and watch up close as the mechanics work on their hot rods. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/ypwxmn4f or by calling 800-664-UWIN (8946).
SATURDAY
Join the hungry and thirsty crowd at the 24th annual Blues & BBQ Festival to benefit Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. in Edgewater’s Citizens Park, 5560 W. 24th Ave. Nine bands and craft beer. $10 for adults, kids under 12 free, $100 VIP. bluesnbbq.com
SATURDAY
More than two dozen wineries and 180 varietals of Colorado wine at the Castle Rock Winefest, outdoors in Butterfield Park, 3952 Butterfield Crossing Drive, 2 p.m. Music, artisan vendors and food trucks. General admission $44, early VIP $64, designated driver $17.
castlerock.org/castle-rock-winefest
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A beautiful setting beside the Arkansas River for the Salida Arts Festival in Salida Riverside Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A juried show in a town filled with artists and works in many mediums. Musician Red Tischer serenades with what he calls Flamenco Chill. Food vendors. facebook.com/SalidaArtsFestival updates frequently.