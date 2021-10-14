FRIDAY
Opening reception: SMOKING MIRRORS: Visual Histories of Identity, Resistance, and Resilience, 6-9 p.m. Visual arts follow Hispanic artists’ tradition of public art and murals. Artists and curators will be on hand at the reception. New paintings and sculptures with historical objects on loan from the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Curated by the Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project. Show through February. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. museo.org/event/smoking-mirrors-opening-reception
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Show time and the entertaining is on. Two Drag-Stravaganza dance nights, 8 p.m., doors at 7, Syrup City Park, 1875 York St., $20-25. Hostess Daniella DeCoteau with a talented cast of drag queens. eventbrite.com/e/drag-stravaganza-returns-tickets-169015859987
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Check for a limited number of passes for the 12th Telluride Horror Show film festival, which closes with Guillermo del Toro’s “Antlers” starring Keri Russell of “Waitress” and Jesse Plemons of “Breaking Bad” and “Fargo.” Guest authors include Stephen Graham Jones, Paul Tremblay, Jeremy Robert Johnson. A long list of feature films to screen. telluridehorrorshow.com
SATURDAY-OCT. 24
It’s Denver Design Week and packed with experiences and educational opportunities at 40 locations around Denver. Days and evenings, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Opportunities to tour new commercial projects, hear keynote panel discussions, see the newest in interior design and graphic design. A Maker Marketplace & Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., has more than 40 vendors with items from furniture to jewelry from local artists and makers. Tickets for the week $10 at denverdesignweek.com. Build! Construction Demonstration, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, History Colorado Center, 1200 North Broadway, free. Learn about building trades and building techniques. tinyurl.com/zerafnwf
SATURDAY
Safety Fair Day at Colorado Mills. Interactive activities and educational information for the whole family. Learn how to keep yourself and others safe. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 14500 Colfax Ave., Lakewood simon.com/mall/colorado-mills/stream/safety-fair-6185990
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
If you’re up Loveland way this weekend you might see and hear amazing planes overhead, including the Navy Blue Angels, but, we’re sorry to say, tickets to be on site at Northern Colorado Regional Airport were sold out starting in July. It’s the The Great Colorado Air Show. No parking along roads and highways to watch, they advise. greatcoloradoairshow.com
SUNDAY
Watch a pumpkin carver, make caramel apples, see Denver Aquarium Creepy Crawly Creatures and listen to music along an alley of activities at the 4th annual community and family fun event, Fall Flannel Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Denver Milk Market and Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. An all-local food hall. Denver Museum of Nature & Science Curiosity Cruiser. Adult After Hours 3-6 p.m., fall cocktails, games and hip-hop group Vokab Kompany. dairyblock.com/events/4th-annual-fall-flannel-fest