Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in Denver.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
'Tis the time for Warren Miller. Time for his 72nd film, "Winter Starts Now," to start the skiing and snowboarding season, Thursday through Saturday at Paramount Theatre. Athletes from the film who will be there in person: Madison Rose, Jim Ryan and Noah Elliott. On the big screen, a road trip through Rocky Mountains, in New England and up the coast of Alaska. Meet adaptive newcomer Noah Elliott, who shreds at Turner Mountain. Tickets and times: warrenmiller.com/events/paramount-theatre-denver
THURSDAY-DEC. 31
So many Winter Wanderland special treats for the community begin in Cherry Creek North, starting this weekend with 600 illuminated trees covered with a million LED lights. And there's an international interactive art exhibit. 16 blocks to stroll. Add to that more than a month that also includes Cherry Creek Holiday Market, Small Business Weekend Nov. 26-28, Menorah Lighting and a special Chanukah celebration Nov. 28, and Saturday Night Lights Dec. 4, 11 and 18. See CherryCreekNorth.com/Holidays, on Facebook or Instagram.
FRIDAY-DEC. 23
Opening weekend for the charming tradition of more than 20 years, the Denver German Holiday Market Christkindl. Civic Center is lined with delightful little European huts and shops with gifts, art and crafts and food specialties. Traditional glühwein, German beers and that's just the beginning. More about vendors and activities: christkindlmarketdenver.com
FRIDAY-JAN. 2
Opening weekend for the amazing lights and music drive-through Christmas in Color at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison and at Water World. Thousands of lights set to synchronized music. $35-60 per vehicle. Reservations: ChristmasinColor.net.
FRIDAY-JAN. 2
Opening weekend for Christmas at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora. Crammed with holiday experiences including Cirque Dreams Holidaze, ice skating, bumper cars, Snowdrift Mini-Golf, and the new Experience Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf.™ christmasatgaylordrockies.marriott.com
FRIDAY-JAN. 2
Walk through Loveland's sculpture garden twinkling with 100,000 lights, illuminated sculptures and a 23-foot mappable Christmas tree during Winter Wonderlights. All set to music.5-9 p.m. nightly. LIVE celebrations Saturday and Dec. 4 with live reindeer and Santa. Free, donations collected for the Food Bank. visitlovelandco.org
FRIDAY-JAN. 8
Take a spectacular stroll through half-a-million Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Garden's York Street location. A special feature, the 200-foot-long, 17-foot-tall choreographed light tunnel in the O’Fallon Perennial Walk. Hours 4:30-9 p.m. (Closed for holiday weekend Nov. 25-26.) Advance tickets required: $18-21; free for children 2 and under. botanicgardens.org
UPCOMING
Starting this week, Miracle, national holiday pop-up bar, and Sippin’ Santa, are coming to the Denver area. Crazy tiki decor and wild cocktails with money raised from specific purchases going to local nonprofits and recipients. First up, Miracle at Pindustry, Nov. 22-Jan. 1. Sippin' Santa at The Arvada Tavern, Nov. 23-Dec. 31. Miracle at Union Station, Nov. 24-Dec. 29. Miracle on Pecos Street, Avanti Food & Beverage, Nov.24; Louisville Miracle at Por Wine House, Nov. 23-Dec. 30. Check website for more: miraclepopup.com/locations
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and Covid regulations.