THURSDAY-JAN. 9
Going very slowly to appropriately alert readers to this delight at Denver Museum of Nature & Science: Survival of the Slowest. Meet an absolutely favorite slowpoke, the sloth. Its pokey friends, a green iguana, a chameleon and several other species help humans understand how they live in a hurried world. The museum says, "Many animals have evolved to slow down as part of their survival strategy." Special at 7 p.m. Thursday, Amy Levine from Denver Zoo describes not-cute-at-all Lake Titicaca frogs, Cinereous vultures and the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey who need survival help. Today through Jan. 9, $15, dmns.org/visit/exhibitions/survival-of-the-slowest
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Colorful and exciting Shen Yun can finally return to Front Range stages with its enchanting story of ancient, pre-communist China, bright costumes and dances. Starting the tour, which had been cancelled in March and September, is Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. shenyun.com/denver/the-buell-theatre Scheduled for Colorado Springs in January.
FRIDAY-NOV. 13
A time to experience Denver's arts culture, Denver Arts Week with events all around the city through Nov. 13. Kicking everything off is the expanded First Friday Art Walks. Then a gem of an evening, 5-10 p.m., at the free Saturday Night at the Museums. All the major cultural institutions and fiber arts on the 16th Street Mall. A big schedule: denver.org/denver-arts-week
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The holidays are arriving Friday and Saturday at the 18th annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show at the Colorado Convention Center, formerly at the Denver Mart. 450 booths with art, specialty foods, jewelry, clothing, holiday decor, culinary demonstrations and Hammond's Candy Land. $16.95, $1 coupon on the website, coloradochristmasgiftshow.com, ages 13 and under free. Moves to Colorado Springs Nov. 19-21.
SATURDAY
Two for the veterans. Flags and Infantry, bands and heroes will fill downtown Colorado Springs to honor The Greatest Generation at the Veterans Day Parade. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, 68 units will head down Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo. Information: cosvetsparade.org Denver's Veterans Day Parade and Festival on Saturday is a socially distanced Stationary Parade with spectators walking past exhibits, military vehicles and celebrated veterans.denverveteransday.com
SATURDAY
The annual biggie for cycling folks: Veloswap at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Sellers and buyers go for deals in this marketplace. New and used bikes, equipment and accessories. Inventory from manufacturers. Haggling is a given as are test rides. Parking $10. tinyurl.com/3p94bshv
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and cancellations due to Covid protocols.