FRIDAY-SATURDAY
One of those so-very-Colorado events, it's time for Mike the Headless Chicken Festival, Friday to Sunday in Fruita. There's a highway caution, however, to check first about possible Glenwood Canyon road closures. Now about Mike, who became a carnival sideshow star for a time after surviving his 1945 barnyard beheading. Even veterinarians couldn't explain how he was eating and running around. The festival has music, disc golf, a 5K and lots about Mike. miketheheadlesschicken.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Handmade in Colorado expos begin Friday to Sunday at Estes Park Bond Park, then move to Denver Skyline Park Sept. 17-19 and Cherry Creek Fillmore Plaza Oct. 2-3. Juried Colorado-artist fine art and contemporary crafts. Live music. handmadeincolorado.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's here and a go this year. Colorado Springs Comic Con runs Friday to Sunday at Broadmoor World Arena. And just look at the headliners: Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow, "Leave it to Beaver's" Wally and the Beav. They're meeting fans all three days. Other stars on hand are from "The Mandalorian," "Saved by the Bell," "Mayans M.C." and others. Masks required for all nonvaccinated Comic Con fans. For a schedule and tickets: cscomiccon.com
FRIDAY-SEPT. 6
The 149th Colorado State Fair opens in Pueblo and runs through Sept. 6. Funnel cakes and concerts, a salute to Colorado’s agriculture, farms and ranches, rodeos, monster trucks and a demolition derby. Parades and a traditional Fiesta Day, too. And if there's time, stop at one of the city's restaurants serving Pueblo green chile sloppers. Masks required for nonvaccinated visitors. For a fair schedule: coloradostatefair.com
SATURDAY
Five stages of music at the iconic Denver Day of Rock on Saturday along the 16th Street Mall and all to benefit the Denver nonprofit Amp the Cause to support child-based groups. Headliner The Band Perry at 8 p.m. and others starting at 5 p.m. denverdayofrock.com
SATURDAY
If things are mysteriously disappearing and reappearing, don't be surprised. Saturday's a day and night for Colorado Stars of Magic at Denver's Holiday Theatre, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. Lots of magicians on stage and even close-up Gene Gordon magic in the lobby when folks arrive at 6:30 p.m. A kids' show in the afternoon, family show at night. Tickets $36, coloradostarsofmagic.com
SATURDAY
Taco time at the award-winning Boulder Taco Fest in Foothills Park, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Gourmet tacos, tequila, margaritas and craft brew. Vote for your favorite tacos. Lucha Libre Wrestling action. $30 at the door; VIP tickets for 10 tacos. bouldertacofest.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Eight concerts, a car and motorcycle show and a Taste of Denver Food Garden are just part of the Colorado Music & Arts Festival in Centennial Center Park, Saturday and Sunday at 13050 E. Peakview Ave. One of the Outlaw Nation music headliners is "The Voice" winner Craig Wayne Boyd, now part of Texas Hill. $12 weekend pass in advance on eventbrite.com, $20 weekend pass at the gate, children 12 and younger free with an adult. No pets or coolers.
SUNDAY
Art lovers know all about this one. One of the top Affordable Arts Festivals in the country is Sunday on the grounds of Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Ave., in Littleton. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Pieces from 160 artists in 20 states is priced for one day at $100 or less. Fondly called the "Black Friday" sale of art festivals. Admission $12 goes to scholarships at the college. AffordableArtsFestival.com
LINDA NAVARRO, linda.navarro@gazette.com