FRIDAY-SUNDAY
On a farm in LaSalle, a 15-acre corn-maze benefits the 9/11 Tunnel to Towers Foundation to provide hundreds of mortgage-free homes to first responders, veterans and their families. Several of those homes are in Colorado. It's this year's tribute at Fritzler Farm Park, south of Greeley at 20861 County Road 33. The other farm fun this season includes U-Pick-Pumpkin Patch, pillow jumps, slides, ball zones, inflatables, paintball, pumpkin cannons, a beer garden and, opening at dusk Friday, Scream Acres. There are food vendors, activities and their "farmtastic fun" providing "agritainment expectations." Hours 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Different ticket packages, including some with the Hauntings. Additional information Fritzlermaze.com or fritzlerscreamacres.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's all about that superlative Pueblo product at the annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Union Avenue in the city's downtown. Chile roasters are heated up for bags to take home to freeze for the season, and there's a full farmer's market from nearby fields. You'll also be treated to music, food vendors and demonstrations, a jalapeno eating contest and a parade of Chihuahuas. 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $5 gate admission. tinyurl.com/4zxan688
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
With Denver Oktoberfest going strong on Larimer and the ballpark neighborhood, in the Dairy Block Alley it's Oktoberfest Fall Market, 1800 Wazee St. Pop-ups, music, craft brew, food and shopping 1-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday the next three weekends. dairyblock.com/events/oktoberfest-fall-market-2/2021-09-19
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The famed Central City Opera Association finishes its Covid-adapted summer season of music and art with a weekend Plein Air Festival. Artists were selected to paint the mountain scenery and historic feel of Central City, and the festival ends with the sale of more than 60 paintings. Watch the artists at work. Reservations can be made for the Friday Kick-off Party and Sunday Preview Party. tinyurl.com/5jx3zuts
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Fall Plant & Bulb Sale at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., is on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bulbs, perennials and plants grown at the gardens are available, with advice from horticulturists. Free admission to the sale and the gardens. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/fall-plant-bulb-sale
FRIDAY
A free family evening awaits at the Park Hill Campus Block Party on the grounds of what had been the Johnson & Wales Campus, 7150 Montview Blvd. See what's happening there now as you join folks with the Denver School of the Arts for campus tours, food trucks, children's activities and student art. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music. 4-9 p.m. Friday. urbanlandc.org
SATURDAY
History and mystery meet on this tour of Fairmount Cemetery. Bring a flashlight if you want as you stroll and visit the final resting places of Denver's famous and infamous. 430 S. Quebec St. 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. tours Saturday, $25. eventbrite.com/o/fairmount-heritage-foundation-33389104035
SATURDAY
The final Fall Horseshoe Market brings together 100 of the best makers, entrepreneurs, vintage curators, artists, food vendors and food trucks for one last hurrah. The traditional site, Berkeley Chapel lot at 4345 W. 47th Ave., is being developed this fall. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local goods, Bloody Marys and a mimosa bar, music and more. Because of COVID-19 protocols, get free tickets at eventbrite.com/e/fall-horseshoe-market-tickets-166235174883
SATURDAY
Have some STEM fun with the Boulder CU Wizards and their first show of the season, Games of Drones, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Zoom or in person. The professors are featured and this week demonstrate unmanned aircraft design, creating origami paper airplanes. They show how drones gather scientific data used by weather teams. For this year's Wizards schedule: colorado.edu/cuwizards
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Denver American Indian Festival moves to Riverdale Regional Park at Adams County Fairgrounds with tribal dancing, drumming and food vendors. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. denveramericanindianfestival.org
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and cancellations because of COVID-19.