Holiday lights displays, the Winter Dew Tour, and the Mile High Farms Winter Festival make this list of things do in and around Denver this weekend.
FRIDAY-JAN. 2
So many amazing holiday-lights displays brighten the area through Jan. 2. Add to them Butterfly Pavilion's Living Lights, opening Friday. The butterflies are always breathtaking, and for the holiday they're surrounded by Living Lights for visitors to walk through. Visit the Firefly Forest, a kids' glow-in-the-dark dance party and meet the Firefly Princess. Timed admission and masks required: $20, $13 for seniors, $12 for children. 6252 West 104th Ave., Westminster. butterflies.org/event/living-lights.
Other big displays include the City & County Building, 16th Street Mall, Elitch Gardens, Union Station, Botanic Gardens and Cherry Creek North in Denver, and at Hudson Gardens, Boulder and so many cities.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The much-needed snow arrived for the Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort. Ski and snowboard competitions and a full festival all weekend as athletes qualify for the Olympics. Fun for fans all around the village. dewtour.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
THURSDAY-DEC. 23
It's Home for the Holidays with singing and dancing and songs of the season at Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. A traditional hometown event. Tickets $36-63, lonetreeartscenter.org/showinfo.php?id=1327 Masks recommended.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The popular Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show, a holiday treat headlined by Grammy winning Sheena Easton ("For Your Eyes Only," "Morning Train (9 to 5)"), starts this weekend in Colorado Springs. First up, a special dinner, followed by the evening's entertainment. $75-130. Doors at 5, dinner at 7, Sheena at 8, this and next weekend. Room packages available at the Colorado Springs resort, covered with a sparkling white light display. broadmoor.com/the-resort/holidays/christmas-show
FRIDAY
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "Frozen" are two of the treats Friday, with an evening of scores from favorite holiday movies performed by the Arapahoe Philharmonic for Holidays at the Movies, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denver First Church of the Nazarene, 3800 E. Hampden Ave. $30, $25 students, $12 ages 12 and under, $5 livestream access. arapahoe-phil.org/events/concerts/holidays-at-the-movies
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A holiday shopping event with musical entertainment, the Last Chance Gift Fest with 150 vendors at the Boulder County Fair, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., E4-720. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. coloradoevents.org/last-chance-gift-fest
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
We found Santa's reindeer resting before their busy Christmas Eve. Visit them at Mile High Farms Winter Festival in Bennett from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with hay rides, a petting zoo, crafts, games and all on the farm at 11 Cavanaugh Road. $7 entry ages 4 and up. Santa photos $10. milehighfarms.com/reindeer
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
An obnoxious, entitled youngster runs into problems when his victims take their revenge in Boulder Opera's "L’Enfant et les Sortilèges" by Ravel sung in French with English subtitles. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $30 general admission, $25 kids/students/seniors. Recommended for ages 6 and up. thedairy.org/event/boulder-opera-lenfant-et-les-sortileges-by-ravel/all
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
SUNDAY
Boulder Bach Festival offers "A Baroque Christmas" including the Christmas portion of Handel's "Messiah," ancient carols and Corelli’s "Concerto Noel." 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road. $60, boulderbachfestival.org
SUNDAY
A naughty big-folks comedy Holiday Roast takes over Comedy Works in Larimer Square with the caution to not come "if you're easily offended." Ready for hide-your-face laughs and verbal jabs from the club's top comics? 7 p.m. Sunday, $14. comedyworks.com/comedians/holiday-roast
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and Covid-19 restrictions.