THURSDAY-MAY 7

Returning to the Denver area, the no-animals, theater production Venardos Circus arrives at Littleton's Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive. “Let’s Build a Dream,” inside a big red-and-white striped tent, has original music, spectacular costumes and guests will be "transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation," is its description. Evening and matinee performances. Tickets: VenardosCircus.com, $27.95 adults, $16.95 for under 12.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A weekend for bird watchers at the Mountain Plover Festival in Karval. A rare bird, the "ghost of the prairie" and this is the large breeding ground with nests tended by both females and males. Area ranchers lead day and evening tours along the Goodnight-Loving Cattle Trail. School buses will load up only in mornings at the community center. Organizers have a great sense of humor: "Conveniently located? 'NOPE,' way out in ranchland and fill up the gas tank in Hugo or Limon. Hotels and restaurants, 'NOPE,' but again Hugo or Limon or some camping on ranches. Dark skies, lots of stars and birds, 'YEP'."

SATURDAY

Healthy Kids' Day is a nationwide YMCA kids-being-kids initiative being offered at Y's all around the Denver area, too: 9 a.m. to noon. Demonstrations of family yoga, body conditioning and nutrition and fun kid stuff like story time, crafts, yard games and a bounce house. Presenting sponsor Children's Hospital Colorado at these YMCAs: Arvada, 6350 Eldridge St.; Aurora, 6100 S. Kewaunee Way; Littleton, 11 W. Dry Creek Court; Southwest, 5181 W. Kenyon Ave.; University Hills, 3901 E. Yale Ave. denverymca.org/healthy-kids-day

SATURDAY

A fun run day outdoors to get your miles in: REI Co-op x Colfax Marathon: Pancake 5k + Nutrition Fair, 1416 Platte St. Family and dog-friendly and run at your own pace. Arrive at 8:30 a.m., run 9 a.m. to noon. A sweet treat at the end and post-race activities. Free massages, Altra Shoe demo, mural painting, nutrition. reievents-denverruns.splashthat.com

SUNDAY

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Mexican Cultural Center for the 10th annual Día del Niño (Day of the Child) Community Free Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Multicultural music and dance, storytelling, face painting and activities. Folklorico Sangre de Mexico, Basaseachi Ballet, Folklorico Baile Caliente, Spirit of Cambodia Youth Dance Troupe, and Shadow Puppet Theater. Celebrity guest readers at 11 a.m. read children's stories in English and Spanish. Snacks for sale include Agua Fresca, elotes and pozole. dmns.org Guests get 50% off admission to the museum's exhibit "Bugs," Infinity Theater showings and Gates Planetarium.

WEDNESDAYS

Don't be tempted by illegal and dangerous street racing, instead "Take it to the Track” with Colorado State Patrol on most Wednesdays starting now through October at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The speedway closes permanently after that. Drivers of legal age are invited to legally race down the quarter-mile track, going at full speed in a controlled environment. Colorado State Patrol says traffic deaths hit a 41-year high in 2022 and speeding was the major problem. "For a number of our youngest drivers, street racing also remains a serious high-risk activity for them, their spectators and the general public" with often lethal consequences, they warn. This track speeding is safe and legal and, they say, "the right way to hang with friends and show them what your car can do." "Take It to The Track” goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information, bandimere.com.