OPENING WEEKEND
All things cooperating, including the weather, the awe-inspiring Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center opens to the public today. Yes, doughnuts! See road and access restrictions for Sunday's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race at https://ppihc.org/faqs-fans/. See parking, shuttle and summit access details until construction is completed in July at PikesPeakColorado.com.
Today through July 4, the Greeley Stampede presents PRCA Rodeo, a demolition derby, Xtreme Bulls and a superstar entertainer lineup including 3 Doors Down, Toby Mac, Dwight Yoakam and more. For a schedule and ticket availability: greeleystampede.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The Boulder International Film Festival will screen entries by new and emerging filmmakers today through Sunday at Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road. 10 a.m.-10p.m. daily. Also, singer-songwriter showcase and featured CINEChefs. Festival tickets $18-495, biff1.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Just imagine the heavenly smells at this weekend's Lavender Festival in Palisade. Friday's motorcoach tours to Western Slope lavender farms are sold out, but Saturday's the big day, with classes, workshops, music, lavender-inspired products, cooking demos, artists and artisans, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Riverbend Park. Register in advance for tickets for wreath making, coloradolavender.org. On Sunday, enjoy free self-guided farm tours, with demos and farm and wine stands. Admission: $5 for ages 12 and older. Tickets: 970tix.com/events/2021-colorado-lavender-festival-6-26-2021
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The 15th annual Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes Parade of Ponds and Waterfalls, a self-guided tour, is a perfect way to see, and get ideas from, area water features and ecosystem-friendly water gardening. And it's a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in areas around Colorado Springs and Monument. Ticket book with tour map, addresses and driving directions, $5 online at purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds. Masks and social distancing.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Denver Pride is a hybrid celebration this year, with a virtual marketplace, in-person and virtual 5k race, virtual parade and smaller activities throughout the city. Chase rainbow-colored bubbles and have story times at special in-person family events outside on Boettcher Plaza at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. Tickets, secure1.dmns.org. For the 5k, with staggered in-person starting waves, denverpride.org/denver-pride-5k-2021. The virtual parade will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, DenverPride.org and televised later in the day on Denver7. dmns.org