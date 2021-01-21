THURSDAY-SUNDAY
No spectators in person, just ice-climbing athletes and staff this year, but you can watch the virtual 26th annual Ouray Ice Festival this weekend. Qualifying for Elite Mixed Climbing the first two days, finals on Saturday. The Ouray Speed Climbing Competition moves to Instagram on Sunday. ourayicepark.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Final two weekends for the disturbing immersive virtual reality production about immigrant and refugee experiences, "Carne y Arena," at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. State-of-the-art technology, shown at Cannes Film Festival, is so realistic there are warnings for participants with claustrophobia, heart conditions, back conditions, a history of seizures, epilepsy, and/or sensitivity to flashing lights. $35-$55; denvercenter.org/tickets-events/carne-y-arena
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
This weekend and next take guided nature walks through Garden of the Gods with park interpreters who know their park history, ecology and geology. Walks at 10:30 a.m., 45–60 minutes long on a paved trail. Masks and physical distancing. $5 reservations at gardenofgods.com.
FRIDAY
Skiing Steamboat? Something to add to your visit: free guided walking tours of the town's downtown historic, art and cultural sites at noon on Fridays. Meet at the Depot Art Center on 13th Street for hot cocoa and the tour led by author Dagny McKinley, whose books include the mineral springs and the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp. Reservations not required. treadofpioneers.org
SATURDAY
Don't exactly consider fruitcakes dessert delicacies? Watch them be catapulted through the air instead at the 25th annual Great Fruitcake Toss, 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Manitou Springs Memorial Park. The heavy-duty blocks of flour, glaceed fruits and nuts - and maybe a slosh of booze - weigh a pound each. Free entrance, covid protocols. Top prize a $150 fruitcake package from Collin Street Bakery in Texas. manitousprings.org/events/fruitcake-toss/
NOTE: Changing COVID-19 protocols could lead to last-minute changes. Check websites.