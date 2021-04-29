THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The delicate beauty of origami cranes, 10,000 strong, are floating at The Museum of Boulder through September. The Karla Funderburk Memorial Crane Project is on a national tour of museums as a gift to give hope and help heal sickness or grief. In this case it represents those several hundred thousand who have died of COVID-19 but arrived as well just as Boulder is grieving its mass murder victims. Visitors can create their own origami to add. museumofboulder.org
SATURDAY
Ladies, start your motorcycles. The roads all across the country will be filled with motorcycle-loving women Saturday for the May 1 International Female Ride Day. Colorado Rider News and Cool Biker Lunch & Rides team with Littleton's Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson for a 100-mile scenic ride followed by a party and vendors, facebook.com/events/829203054294139
SATURDAY
Several thousand people will be walking this month, starting 9 a.m. Saturday, in the Denver Dumb Friends League's 28th annual Furry Scurry to benefit homeless doggies. It's covid-virtual, meaning, they say, "you can walk, run or scurry in a way that is convenient and safe for you." On trails, in neighborhoods or even on your treadmill. Tickets start at $35. Register: furryscurry.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Big Wonderful Derby Weekend combines craft beers, gourmet food trucks, a shopping marketplace and live music at Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave. Live events are returning! Sessions noon to 8 p.m. both days. Covid-19 protocols. Tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on day and time, ages under 16 free: thebigwonderful.com
FRIDAY
Friday Night Bazaar is back in RiNo Art District every weekend through Aug. 27, 2424 Larimer St. The invitation is to "shop, sip and mingle, 4-9 p.m." Food and fashion trucks, vendors, craft drinks. Covid protocols. denverbazaar.com/pages/fridaynightbazaar
FRIDAY
Been missing those days shopping with your girlfriends? A Ladies Day Out fills Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Park Meadows Retail Resort, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. Gifts, sales, women-owned pop-up shops, morning mimosas and happy hour wine, restaurants for brunch, lunch or dinner. parkmeadows.com/en/events/ladies-day-out-36103.html
SUNDAY
More up-close Denver history with the Congress Park Walking Tour noon-1 p.m. The neighborhood is York Street on the west, Colfax Avenue on the north, Colorado Boulevard on the east and Sixth Avenue on the south. Its lands were filled with multiple parks. Leading the Love Denver walking tour series is Denver historian Phil Goodstein. Meet at the park on Josephine Street. A stop at Sweet Cooies Ice Cream & Chocolates, 3506 12th Ave. Free walk but donations accepted. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4praxz9n
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19.