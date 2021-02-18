THURSDAY
It's a poetry world now and four major published presenters give a virtual poetry reading and performance, The Breakbeat Poets. Hear Idris Goodwin, director of Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center for Colorado College; Alexa Patrick, 2019 Head Coach of the D.C. Youth Slam Team; Lisa Marie Rollins, Assistant Professor of Theatre at Colorado College; and Marcus Wicker, associate professor of English, University of Memphis, teaching in the MFA program. 6 p.m., sign up for the Black History Month Zoom event, RSVP bookbardenver.com, tinyurl.com/559kqlwc
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Tilde the beautiful white deer was beloved by the people of Fremont County. Since 2018 Canon City residents had watched for him as he roamed the area, photographing him and painting pictures of him. He died quietly in January. If you're road tripping this weekend, this is the opening for the area's tribute to their special wildlife, a memorial exhibit of their photography and Tilde art through March 16 at Fremont Center for the Arts. fremontarts.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Visit the world by bicycle during the final weekend of the virtual Boulder Bicycle Film Festival, a 20-year tradition. Selected short films to watch any time or multiple times through Sunday. A portion of sales benefits the non-profit bike shop Community Cycles. Follow a Ghanian immigrant in Amsterdam teaching refugee women to ride, a BLM bicycle protest ride, a woman in Iran ignoring prejudice to ride her bicycle, and more. Tickets and findraiser prices: bicyclefilmfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Horses, riders and skiing races. They'll be there from all over the West for The Meeker Skijor at Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday but spectators can livestream all the wild action during the weekend. Check it out: meekerskijor.com, 970-878-5510.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19. Check websites.