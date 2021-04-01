"Young Rock" fans, he's here. Adam Ray, who's WWE's Vince McMahon in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NBC series, turns on the comedy mic at Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village. Ray was also in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Arrested Development" among others. Shows 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. COVID protocols in place. Tickets $17-25, comedyworks.com/pages/landmark
Time for a Pueblo road trip? Lots of great restaurants and sloppers. And how about 140 quilts by area quilters. Opening weekend for the Southern Colorado Regional Quilt Show, running 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays through April 10. Following COVID-19 guidelines, it's in El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., in Pueblo. Presented by Pride City Quilt Guild, it will include the traditional quilt raffle. pridecityquilters.org/quilt-show
FRIDAY
Live professional dance is returning to Colorado, now with Ballet Ariel's one-act "Cinderella." Performed to Sergei Prokofiev’s score. 2 and 7 p.m. ,in Parker's PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. Tickets $20-25. parkerarts.org/shows-events, 303-805-6800.
TUESDAY
An exciting virtual look inside what is coming to the Denver Art Museum: Insight: From Vision to Reality, The DAM's 19th-Century Galleries. At 6 p.m., curator Angelica Daneo and interpretive specialist Lauren Thompson go behind the scenes for the arrival of The 19th Century in European and American art collection. Learn all the steps leading to the new galleries in the Hamilton building. Online event, $15, free for members, tickets required, tinyurl.com/pttbbxzd
NOTE: Last-minute event changes possible for COVID protocols. Check websites.