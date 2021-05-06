SATURDAY
It's an annual fundraising tradition: hiking steps, and bunches of them, for the American Lung Foundation's Denver Fight for Air Climb, with the focus on healthy lungs and clean air. It's especially important this year because of the damage to lungs by COVID-19. Usually the climbers hike up skyscrapers, but the pandemic is moving them outdoors for a rare opportunity up those many steps at Coors Field. Or Climb Your Way virtually starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration $35: action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=21568&pg=entry
SATURDAY
They're dancing their way into spring, the professional dance company Kim Robards Dance with "Through and Beyond," an evening of multi-generational dance works at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Modern Dance teamed with Spanish and Mexican Folklorico, Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero of Fiesta Colorado and dancer Jose Rosales and Alfonso Meraza Prudente of ArtistiCO. Socially distanced seating and masks. Tickets $15-30, group discounts: eventbrite.com/e/through-and-beyond-tickets-150187730545, 303-825-4847
SATURDAY
Searching out the original in indie crafts and vintage? It's here this weekend with 70 vendors at Saturday's Horseshoe Market: Spring, Berkeley Chapel Parking Lot, 4345 W. 46th Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Vendor info: ShopLocalColorado.co. Masks and social distancing. Pet friendly. horseshoemarket.com
ONGOING VIRTUALLY
Experience The Great Gatsby: A Radio Play while you can before live theatre returns to Arvada Center later in the month. This is a delight, especially if you appreciate the Jazz Age world of F. Scott Fitzgerald. Buy a $15 ticket at arvadacenter.org and gather everyone around to listen to the acted-out pre-recorded play between this weekend and May 15.
DAILY
Freaky creatures inhabit the Denver Pavilions' immersive Distortions Monster World in Suite 180 every day, including some you might recognize from movies or TV. Prepare to be scared. Watch creatures come to life. Tickets and reservations $18-25: showclix.com/event/distortions-monster-world0DqezUs