THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Opening days for the seventh annual Girls & Science from Denver Museum of Nature & Science and CBS4 run more than just a day this year. The free virtual program for all ages, all STEAM will run through March 20. tinyurl.com/psv9a3fk or dmns.org/girlsandscience.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The four-day annual Dragon Boat Film Festival, goes virtual for this year, Thursday through the weekend. Themed “representASIAN,” it has Asian and Asian American films focused on the people, the culture and identity. Panel discussions and stories from first-generation community members. A partnership with Denver Film and opening night is "Definition Please" as a former Scripps Spelling Bee winner and her estranged brother are thrown together when their mother is ill. Available on the site and by Roku TV or Apple TV. Full festival passes $55-$65, individual films $15. denverfilm.org.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Amazing women doing amazing things as the No Man's Land Film Festival is, in their own words, "un-defining feminine in adventure and sport through film," kicking off International Women's Month. The festival is based out of Denver but films cover the world. Virtual this week with hopes of going more in-person someday somehow. nomanslandfilmfestival.org/nmlff-2021
ONGOING
March is a full Month of Photography, a project of Colorado Photographic Arts Center. More than 75 exhibitions and events in 50 museums, galleries, and art spaces across the Denver Metro area. Most events free and all follow COVID protocols. For the long list of photos and sites: denvermop.org.
SUNDAY
They'll be taking a Polar Plunge in Wash Park and all for Special Olympics athletes. 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There's still time to put together a fundraising team, too. $75 minimum fundraising fee. Do the plunge in the park or virtually from home. Specialolympicsco.org/plunge, to register.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID. Check websites.