FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's Sustainable Fashion Weekend, a creative project of FREE MARKET, The Conscious Merchant & Dairy Block starting off with a Friday ticketed Slow Fashion Panel cocktail event. The weekend focusing on new ways to slow fashion waste includes a special FREE MARKET collective shopping area. Hours and information: dairyblock.com/events/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The romance of the steam engines lives again Saturday and Sunday when, for the first time, the 62-year-old Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden will have three coal-fired narrow-gauge locomotives operating including Rio Grande Southern No. 20, Denver & Rio Grande Western No. 346 and the big guy, Denver & Rio Grande Western No. 491. Parade at 9:30 a.m., train rides every half hour until 3 p.m. Timed admission, masks required. Tickets: ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org, 303-279-4591
SATURDAY
Farmers Market fresh produce season is opening, this one City Park's on East High School Esplanade, East Colfax and Columbine Street, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.. City Park is a compost market where all disposable goods can be composted for free. cityparkfarmersmarket.com/
SATURDAY
What a rare opportunity to learn in person about the place where the magic happens, The Architecture of Performance: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St. Two tours of The Ellie at Denver Center, Saturday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. $25-30. Site of unforgettable Broadway tours, ballet, music and more. tinyurl.com/3m2m3m87
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The 17th annual Mile High International Pastel Exhibition displays the methods, styles and visions of the medium through June 25 at Curtis Center for the Arts in Greenwood Village, 2349 E. Orchard Road. Free, masks and social distancing. Closed Sundays. Reception May 21, 6-8 p.m. greenwoodvillage.com/1247/Curtis-Center-for-the-Arts
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of Covid. Check websites.