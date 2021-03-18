THURSDAY-SUNDAY
There's ice skating downtown now at Four Mile Ice Rink between 15th and 16th streets on Glenarm Place. Provided by Denver Pavilions and Four Mile Historic Park. Hours 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends, weather permitting, through April 30. $5, family packs $15. Skates to rent or bring your own. denverpavilions.com/events
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic/Rocky Mountain Women's Film virtual film series continues with "Music by Prudence," featuring 24-year-old Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Prudence Mabhena, and "The Lady in Number Six: Music Saved My Life," about Alice Herz-Sommer, a German-speaking Jewish pianist who, before she died, was the world’s oldest Holocaust survivor. Tickets: csphilharmonic.org/FILMharmonic
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend celebrating the 50-year history of Historic Denver, Inc., at the Molly Brown House Museum. "Looking Forward/Looking Back" runs through Sept. 19 with the history of restoration of the 1889 home of the Unsinkable Molly Brown and plans for a proposed 50 history projects. Tickets in advance: mollybrown.org
SATURDAY
Learn special holiday breads, Babka, Challah and Easter Bread, from the pastry chefs at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. $119 for hands-on braided beauties to take home and a chef prepared lunch. cookstreet.com/product/Holiday-Breads/
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 protocols. Check websites.