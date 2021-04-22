THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Just the word Amityville raises big goose bumps. See four of the scariest in the virtual "Scream Screen Presents: Welcome to Amityville." For $20, join Denver Films Theresa Mercado from Colorado's haunted Black Monarch Hotel where she'll try to survive the night and the spooky Amityville films. tinyurl.com/mkf36498
FRIDAY-MAY 2
The perfect week to be a foodie and support all the eateries during Denver Restaurant Week, with locations from downtown, LoDo and Larimer to Denver Tech Center, Boulder and out toward DIA, through May 2. Prices $25-45. See the list: denverrestaurantweek.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
What makes that memorable music just perfect for the movie scenes? Follow modern-day film scores as they are written and produced. "Score: A Film Music Documentary" is a virtual presentation by Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Rocky Mountain Women's Film. Tickets $12, csphilharmonic.org/filmharmonic
SATURDAY
See a nationally produced, interactive, gourmet cooking competition at "Culinary Fight Night," in its Denver stop on a tour of major cities. Top Chef and top competition judges for this three-course meal. 1-3:30 p.m. Roof 16@Novel Coworking, 1630 Welton, Unit B. Tickets for 2 events, $100 or $125 VIP. tinyurl.com/ahe9nsnw
SUNDAY
A free day at Denver Art Museum, (denverartmuseum.org/en/free-days-dam), Denver Museum of Nature and Science, (dmns.org), and History Colorado, (historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center), all with Covid protocols and advance reservations.
SUNDAY
"Dia Del Niño - Day of the Child" celebrating the children of the world and all the lines found in art, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. Advance reservations: clyffordstillmuseum.org/events/dia-del-nino
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of Covid restrictions. See websites.