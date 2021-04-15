THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Four days and nights of some of the best films and award winners of the year during the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Shorts Nights, virtual for movie lovers nationwide. Watch whenever you want, finishing a film within 24 hours. Tickets per film or the whole festival: rmwfilm.org/rmwf-cinema/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's Youth Soccer Weekend at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. And don't be surprised if there are some of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC there from their new stadium nearby. They'll be opening their season in May. Free museum entry to all youngsters wearing their youth soccer jerseys. Race against America’s greatest athletes on the interactive track or bring questions to the Ask an Athlete exhibit. For more: usopm.org/things-to-do-in-april
SATURDAY
Their invitation: run, plunge or do both in the Aurora Reservoir for the Colorado Special Olympics Aurora Polar Plunge and 5K. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register: specialolympicsco.org/plunge/ Coffee and hot chocolate and breakfast treats. There is also a Virtual Polar Plunge, go to the website for rules and registration.
ONGOING
Road tripping to the Royal Gorge this spring and summer? The Royal Gorge Bridge has a special half-price annual pass offer for Colorado residents through April 30. Passes good for a year. Adults $36, children $30, families of four $110. Order at royalgorgebridge.com with valid Colorado address and promo code HFCOSP21.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19. Check websites.