SATURDAY-SUNDAY

One of Denver's best. A colorful, musical celebration awaits starting with the Cinco de Mayo Community Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Staging area is 3 blocks west of the City & County Building and the parade moves through downtown Denver, starting up Welton, and by noon ending at Civic Center Park for the full Cinco de Mayo Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 'Celebrate Culture' free festivities are packed with great food, history, family activities, dancing and the Latino culture. cincodemayodenver.com Add to that a major art show and, 4-6 p.m. both days p.m., a $75 adult VIP tasting experience with tequila, mescals, microbrews, whiskeys and more in McNichols Civic Center Building. Another celebration, First Friday Cinco de Mayo, 5-9 p.m., Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, free.

SATURDAY

A name sure to make you smile, the Duck Waddle 5K in Estes Park. 9-11 a.m. along Lake Estes Trail counterclockwise. All ages and abilities, friendly pets and strollers okay. $35, $25 for kids and seniors. All runners/walkers earn rubber duckies that will float down Fall River from Nicky's Restaurant at 1 p.m. The Duck Race benefits 68 charities in Estes Park and you don't have to exercise to adopt a racing duck: estesparkrunning.org/our-races/duck-waddle-5k

SATURDAY-JUNE 11

The highly anticipated Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale, a 32-year tradition with 62 juried Colorado artists, opens at Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. "Art With Heart" is a project of Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs to benefit Rotary projects, art scholarships and help for homeless students and families. View the show by artists from across Colorado: governorsartshow.org

SATURDAY-MAY 13

If you love fashion, this is the week for you: Denver Fashion Week Spring/Summer '23. Runway shows and the season's collections from designers. Days and evenings with local couture, couture kids, a fashion industry workshop, ready to wear, streetwear, international and local boutiques and several fundraisers. The site: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd., in Denver. It's extremely popular and shows often sell out. Ticket prices vary by event, denverfashionweek.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The sounds of stringed instruments will emanate from the weekend Colorado Dulcimer Festival designed for those interested in learning how to play those lap harps. Daytime workshops starting at 8 a.m. are taught by dulcimer artists and include hammered and mountain dulcimers. Evening concerts by the instructors, open to the public, at 7 p.m., 3601 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton. Register for workshops, $130-140. Concerts $15, children $10. coloradodulcimerfestival.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Acclaimed Seicento Baroque Ensemble performs J.S. Bach’s St. John’s Passion with the historic period instruments, Friday at Arvada United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.; Saturday in Denver at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. in Boulder, Mountain View United Methodist Church. General admission $35, preferred seating $50, students $15, tickets without fees at the door. 7 p.m. seicentobaroque.org/current-season

SATURDAY

Bring friends or fellow stadium climbers with you if you'd like. It's the third year for the Lung Association's fundraising Fight for Air Stadium Climb Denver around Coors Field and up and down the stairs. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for all skill levels. $75. An after-party follows in the parking lot. tinyurl.com/wtb7uvjk

FRIDAY-AUG. 13

The stay in Denver has been extended for Immersive Disney Animation at Visual Arts, 3900 Elati St. Be up close with some of Disney's greatest films. $44.99 lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/denver

SATURDAY

The delightfully fun fundraising morning for humans and their four-legged family members, Dumb Friends League's Furry Scurry, is in Washington Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free doggo Pawbender treats and a food booth for the ones holding the leashes. furryscurry.org

SATURDAY

Learn from the horticulture staff at Denver Botanic Gardens how to kick off the season with plants just right for this area at the Spring Plant Sale Pregame, 1007 York St. 10 a.m., $35. Help from these experts on how to plan this year's garden. tinyurl.com/2vmvcrf7