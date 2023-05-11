Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

STARTING THURSDAY
A unique multi-sensory experience of candlelight, music for Swifties and aircraft: Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift. Various dates and times in May and June, 60-minute concerts by a string quartet in a one-of-a-kind location, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Hangar 1. There's time before concerts to see the air and space exhibits. Ages 8 and older. For dates and tickets, feverup.com/m/109647
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend for Colorado's only Tulip Festival arrives in colorful spring glory and you can pick your own to buy for your home. Make reservations to spend "Agrientertainment" farm festival time at Colorado Kids Ranch, 18065 Saddlewood Road in Monument. Weather cooperating, there will be 35,000 tulips and a variety of activities including outdoor games, Human Foosball, pony rides, a tractor cow train and a farm animal petting area. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Admission $8 for kids 5-17, $5 for adults. coloradokidsranch.com/tulipfestival and check Colorado Kids Ranch on Facebook for last-minute changes.
OPENING FRIDAY
The 19th Annual Mile High International Pastel Exhibition opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. The juried show of 85 pastels is 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through July 1. A schedule of artist demonstrations from the group with 300 members is planned. greenwoodvillage.com/curtis
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Well why not a touch of Halloween in the springtime? Scary season gets a little halfway-there sneak peek of one of Denver's favorite makes-you-scream spots, the 13th Floor Haunted House, this weekend. A taste of things to come. 2300 E. 52nd. Tickets: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com/halfway
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
What "slippy slidey" fun: Go-Karting on Ice Part 2. Limited tickets available because this one's popular! Learn how to race and corner on the ice rink, 8580 E. Lowry Blvd., Big Bear Arena, 5-10 p.m., $55. 10 go karts on the track at a time, 12-15 minutes kart time each session. Riders' minimum age 14, over 52 inches tall, maximum weight 225 pounds. tinyurl.com/mrxsxbxa
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A traveling festival of outdoor climbing and adventure films, Reel Rock Film Fest 17, is a weekend offering by Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St., Golden. $20, 6-9 p.m. The climbs are heart-stopping, they promise. cmc.org/events/reel-rock-17
SATURDAY
The Wash Park Home Tour & Mother's Day Market Street Fair returns, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour four homes in East Wash Park, visit vendors and artists and everything's in the 500 block of South Race Street. Money raised benefits Steele Elementary School PTA in Denver Public Schools. In addition it helps families at a sister school, Ellis Elementary in Virginia Village, through the LOVVE Project. $30 washparkhometour.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Sloan's Lake Spring Bazaar is a busy one a block from the lake with 80 vendors, food trucks and street food, a DJ and local craft brew. Between 17th Avenue and Raleigh, noon to 6 p.m.tinyurl.com/47an2253
