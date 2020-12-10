VIRTUAL DANCE
Legendary Cleo Parker Robinson Dance brightens this holiday time with a 50th season fundraiser "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum" digital performance, now through Jan. 2. $25-$75 per household. Dance angels guide Granny to holidays in Africa, the Americas, Mexico, Asia and the Caribbean. cleoparkerdance.org/performance/
VIRTUAL SHOPPING
A sometimes quirky and always interesting group of artisan small businesses pops up with gift items online in the Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair on jackalopeartfair.com/denver. Meet the makers at 11 a.m. Sunday live on Instagram. Other virtual fairs: Denver BAZAAR with more than 50 small Colorado and Denver businesses, denverbazaar.com, and Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart, jld.org/fundraisers/mile-high-holiday-mart. Special Colorado gifts from Fort Collins' small businesses are in fortcollinsmarketplace.com
BOULDER LIGHTS
See the holiday lights in Boulder with a COVID-safe self-guided vehicle tour, through Jan. 10. Through downtown Boulder from the historic 1938 bandshell past the Civic Area public art sculptures, woodland animals and a Prince Purple Rain display with music. boulderdowntown.com/light-up-the-holidays
HOLIDAY ART
Twenty-five brightly colored lighted art prisms line the area of 3rd and Milwaukee during the Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland 2020 and market. Prismatica's dancing lights, in place through Jan. 3, are produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership of Montreal, Canada. cherrycreeknorth.com
SUNDAY
Light the Menorahs together during "Latkes & Light," a virtual family Hanukkah celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. Geared toward the children with music, the importance of tzedakah and history. jccdenver.org. From Colorado Springs, a Zoom fundraiser, Musical Celebration of Hanukkah and candle lighting for Temple Beit Torah, 6 p.m. Sunday, $20 to beit-torah.org
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before going.