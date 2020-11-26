STARTING FRIDAY
Never fear, there will be a Parade of Lights this year, but in a safe way. Starting Friday and through Dec. 5, the stationary lighted floats will be shown throughout downtown, from Denver Pavilions to Union Station. Want to watch from home instead? 9News will have a holiday special at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 with parade highlights from over the 46 years, complete with Santa and holiday music. Details: downtowndenver.com/9news-parade-of-lights and on Facebook. The Colorado Springs Festival of Lights Parade is stationary as well, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 along a drive-through route outside the Broadmoor World Arena. Reserve free vehicle admission: tinyurl.com/y2xfvtbw
OPENING WEEKEND
It has sold out for 30 years so contact them quickly, Denver Zoo Lights through Jan. 3 with illuminated animal sculptures, lights throughout and the zoo animals. Members only the first two weeks, through Dec. 3. COVID-19 guidelines. denverzoo.org
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
A short trip to Loveland leads to Winter Wonderlights, through Dec. 31. Walkable through the sculpture garden with reservations-required LIVE! celebrations Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, food trucks, musical light show, live entertainment. visitlovelandco.org/winterwonderlights Drive-through, mile-long"Christmas in Color," Water World and Bandimere Speedway through Jan. 3, $30 per vehicle, christmasincolor.net. Trail of Lights, Chatfield Farms, Friday through Jan. 3, timed visits to the lighted trails, $13.50, $10 for children, free ages 2 and under, botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights
MILE HIGH TREE
In a new location this year and following COVID-19 guidelines, the 110-foot, digital Mile High Tree, 16th and Welton streets, socially distanced groups go inside to enjoy a light show and choreographed holiday music, until 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2. visitdenver.com
NOTE: Last-minute changes because of COVID-19 restrictions possible. Check websites.