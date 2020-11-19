THURSDAY
A beloved name in Denver philanthropic history, the late Daddy Bruce Randolph, is celebrated in a new Rocky Mountain PBS documentary airing Thursday, 8 p.m. His mission, feeding 5,000 Denver people at Thanksgiving. rmpbs.org/channels
FINAL WEEKEND
•Colorado Day of the Dead 2020, 4-9 p.m. through Sunday, 2020 La Plaza Colorado, 15200 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, large art altar honors loved ones who died during COVID-19, timed entry slots, vendors, food trucks, admission $5-10, reservations on Eventbrite.
OPENING WEEKEND
•"Christmas in Color," mile-long, drive-through synchronized holiday light display, opens Friday at Water World and Bandimere Speedway. Then, Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 3, closed Thanksgiving and Christmas, $30 per vehicle. christmasincolor.net
THIS WEEKEND
•The sparkling Denver holiday-lights traditions for decades and open for strolling, Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Gardens and Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms, open this weekend through early January with timed entry, masks and social distancing. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas. Reservations: botanicgardens.org.
ONGOING
•The always special 41-year Denver shopping experience, Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart, is virtual this season, running through Dec. 31. Shoppers can log on to shop with Colorado vendors for home décor, clothing, jewelry, special gifts, specialty food and items for the pets: milehighholidaymart.com
OPENING WEEKEND
•German and European holiday traditions are celebrated in a new location as the 20th annual Denver Christkindl Market moves from the 16th Street Mall to a larger and more COVID-19 socially distanced space, Civic Center Park, closer to the holiday lights of the City and County Building. The market, with its food, drinks and gifts, is open through Dec. 23. Masks, contact tracing and entrance limits. Entertainment schedule: ChristkindlMarketDenver.com.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible during COVID-19. Check websites before going.