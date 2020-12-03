DENVER PAVILIONS
One of the beautiful areas downtown, part of so many glittering holiday experiences. The center’s enchanted forest surrounds three of the Parade of Lights stationary floats — including Santa’s — on Glenarm Street, with programming on Fridays and Saturdays. A block away is the 110-foot-tall digital Mile High Tree. visitdenver.com
CHERRY CREEK NORTH
Stroll 16 lighted Winter Wanderland 2020 blocks lined with shops and with an outdoor holiday market, through Dec. 23. Another Cherry Creek North feature, at 3rd and Milwaukee, is the famed Prismatica art installation of moving prisms. A special celebration on Dec. 13: Chabad of Cherry Creek. cherrycreeknorth.
OLDE TOWN ARVADA
A Winter Wonderland with COVID-19 safety features has transformed Olde Town. Make reservations for ice skating on the rink in the downtown square, shop in the Holiday Pop-Up Market in German-style huts on pedestrian-friendly closed city streets and enjoy Christmas lights. Through Dec. 24. Masks required. oldetownarvada.org
CHRISTKINDL MARKET
The 20th annual German and European holiday Denver Christkindl Market moved this year to a more spacious Civic Center Park location, near the breathtaking lights of the City and County Building. Gifts and food. Live entertainment. Masks and social distancing. Through Dec. 23. ChristkindlMarketDenver.com.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO ELECTRIC SAFARI
Road trip down to Colorado Springs for the award-winning 30th annual Electric Safari at the zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Friday through Jan. 1. More than 85 light sculptures and so many wonderful animals at what was voted one of the Best Zoo Lights events in the U.S. Advance timed tickets required to meet COVID-19 guidelines described online. Admission $14.75, $10.75 for children 3-11. Dates and times can sell out quickly. (cmzoo.org) Special discounted daytime zoo visits available.
{span}NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before going.{/span}