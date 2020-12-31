THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Palmer Lake and Castle Rock have holiday stars on their mountains. And if you're road tripping, Salida has a whole Christmas Mountain, 750 feet tall above the town on Tenderfoot Mountain. It's the final 2020 weekend for this tradition dating back to 1989 and including a Holiday Park. facebook.com/ChristmasMountainUsa/
A virtual opportunity for families to finish out the holiday, "Stories and Songs to Celebrate the Season" by the talented Arvada Center performers. Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas. Tickets $9 at arvadacenter.org.
SUNDAY
Sunday, the first day of The Broadmoor’s Colorado Appreciation Package staycation for state residents Sundays through Thursdays through Feb. 28. Rates starting $159 with discounts on spa, golf, outdoor tennis. Adventures at The Broadmoor Soaring Adventures, ziplining, hiking and rappelling above Seven Falls. Wild West Experience: instruction in tomahawk throwing, archery and pellet guns. COVID-19 guidelines. broadmoor.com
ONGOING
The state's 1909 Civil War Monument, toppled during Black Lives Matter protests in Denver, has a home and exhibit at History Colorado Center, newly reopened at 1200 Broadway with COVID-19 restrictions. Other new features: Hecho en Colorado and 40 Years on the ‘Fax (Colfax). Mandatory advance reservations, historycolorado.org/welcome. History Colorado has seven other sites in the state, all reopened.
NOTE: Because of changes in COVID-19 levels, some activities could be canceled or changed. Check websites before going.