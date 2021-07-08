THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Shades of John Fielder's histories. Opening weekend for a fascinating Colorado Springs Sesquecentennial "Then and Now" exhibit with photographer Mike Pach's 50 pairs of photos, the city's historic photos paired with his modern images. Opening reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. A documentary follows the creation of this project, and a music video by Marcelle premieres. On display through Aug. 31. Pach has a "Then and Now" book as well.
FRIDAY-TUESDAY
All-Star Week baseball will be all over Denver, and one of the most fun places to be will be the huge, interactive Play Ball Park fan festival, a free MLB Gaming Zone with games, competitions, baseball legends, Rockies stars and mascots at the Convention Center. Streets around the center will be filled with baseball activities. Digital tickets on MLB Ballpark app.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY
Lodo Rocks the Block with free music for everyone during MLB All-Star Days, hosted by Denver Union Station and Dairy Block. Information: lodorockstheblock.com
Sunday: Nacho Men, noon; Family Reunion Band, 3 p.m.; The Reals, 6 p.m.; Danny Fantastic, 8 p.m.
Monday: The Radio, noon; Soul School, 3 p.m.; LVDY, 4 p.m.; Dzirae Gold, 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Paizley Park, 3 p.m. at Union Station; and The Reals, 8 p.m. at Dairy Block.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The 35th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival returns to City Park with art and photography, drumming and dancing, food, music, performances and kids activities Friday to Sunday. colbaf.org/index.php
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Curious about those popular little houses, the ones even gazillionaire Elon Musk has? An estimated 52 models will be at the Colorado Tiny House Festival at the fairgrounds in Brighton, with houses, container homes, bus and van conversions, yurts, tipis, teardrops, overland and expedition trailers, campers and RVs. Food trucks, music and a playground for the kids. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/2021-colorado-tiny- house-festival-tickets-86224502809
SATURDAY and MONDAY
More than just another park, visit fascinating Wash Park, its history and architecture, in the Dig Studio Landscape Architecture Series. Washington Park was designed in 1899 by landscape architect Reinhard Schuetze and there were many prominent influences including Molly Brown. A French country design. Located at South Downing Street and East Louisiana Avenue, it's 150 acres of open space with walking paths, lakes and gardens. Two tours, 10 a.m. Saturday or 4:30 p.m. Monday. $25-30, tinyurl.com/heappzd4