THURSDAY THROUGH FEB. 3
The Sundance Film Festival moves around the country this year with 12 feature films and the festival experience, some online and others for private art house screenings for personally distanced groups of nine. $600. Colorado's site is Sie Film Center in Denver, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Some of the very best of independent film. fpg.festival.sundance.org/live-events
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Visit the moon virtually with Sesame Street's Big Bird and Elmo and a new friend from China in One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure. See how different the moon is from the Earth and learn all about the sky in between. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Price: Timed admission, face coverings and personal distancing. Museum admissions available through Sunday, additional times through Feb. 25 released on Fridays. tinyurl.com/yywyeptu
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Winter weekend at the "beach:" Rio Frio Ice Fest in Alamosa, Friday-Sunday. COVID-19 protocols. Ice sculptures, virtual 5K race, Fat Bike Race, virtual polar plunge with selfies on Facebook, kid’s costume contest with photos beside the ice sculptures. riofrioice.com
ONGOING
Make a virtual visit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for Colorado Symphony's "Acoustic on the Rocks: Vivaldi's The Four Seasons." The acoustic performance was recorded live with small, distanced audiences in August 2020. Stream the concert with its remastered sound and close-up views of the musicians. Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon and featured soloists: Yumi Hwang-Williams, Claude Sim, Yi Zhao, and Dmitri Pogorelov. $10 tickets and donations for the symphony musicians fund: tickets.coloradosymphony.org/5828
SATURDAY
It's months of history events as Colorado Springs leads into its July sesquicentennial celebration. This weekend is opening for “COS@150,” with a walk through the years with 150 objects, including photos, mementoes, artifacts, documents and more. The free exhibit opens 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneers Museum, 216 S. Tejon St., in what had been the historic county courthouse. The website for Story of Us: Pikes Peak Region A Through Z also opens Saturday, featuring interactive maps showing how the city has changed over the years as well as exhibits of famous local people and sites. Information: cspm.org/cos150.
NOTE: Last-minute changes in COVID-19 protocols could cause cancellations or rescheduling. Check websites.