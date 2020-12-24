ONGOING
For some family so-Colorado adventures: ziplines. The Broadmoor's Soaring Adventures at Seven Falls in South Cheyenne Cañon, 10 zip lines from 300-1,800 feet, rope bridges, and a controlled 180-foot rappel, tinyurl.com/yy6c8bb7. Adventures Out West Pikes Peak Ziplines, 225-650 feet, cliffs and a forest, Manitou Springs (advoutwest.com/ziplines/). Cloudscraper ZipLine, 1,200 feet over the Arkansas River, South Rim of the Royal Gorge, tinyurl.com/y5bkv42f. The Edge Ziplines and Adventure Tower, Castle Rock, tinyurl.com/yy4jm9zf. Idaho Springs, eight lines above canyons and a river at Colorado Adventure Center with its 65-foot tower, raftingcolorado.com/colorado-zip-line-tours/
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The nonprofit Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest St., Denver, has Victorian-turned-modern December Delight family activities, including ice skating, a scavenger hunt, kids crafts, art installations, and video games from Oh Heck Yeah! The final weekend. $14, $10 youth. All outdoors and with pandemic guidelines including timed tickets. fourmilepark.org/events/december-delights
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
See fossils found in El Paso County in "After the Asteroid: Earth's Comeback Story" through the end of 2020, except for Dec. 25, at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. The fossils were found at Corral Bluffs near Colorado Springs by paleontologists from the museum and show how Earth came back after the asteroid 66 million years ago that wiped out dinosaurs. For timed general admission, COVID-19 guidelines and hours: dmns.org/visit/exhibitions/
SUNDAY
The always-excellent Theatre Aspen Cabaret goes virtual in an encore of the Best of Broadway Holiday Cabaret at 6 p.m. Sunday. It had been recorded in New York City where it was sold out. Free but reservations required: theatreaspen.org/holiday-cabaret-series
NOTE: Activities could change because of last-minute COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before going.