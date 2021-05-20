SATURDAY
Works by 60 selected Colorado artists. Opening day for the highly anticipated 30th anniversary Governor's Art Show & Sale. Now through June 27 in-person at the Loveland Museum and online. Among the artists, Jody Ahrens of Grand Junction, 2020 Best of Show winner, returning artists from around the state and 11 hand-picked first-timers. The show also features works from each artist at the Loveland Museum. Mediums: sculpture, mixed media, oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic paintings. Proceeds benefit Rotary projects, Thompson Education Foundation’s Homeless Assistance Fund and art scholarships. Tickets: governorsartshow.org
MONDAY-THURSDAY
Pre-George Floyd, follow Minneapolis' first female police chief Janeé Harteau working toward reform of her department, then being forced to resign, in "Women in Blue," a free virtual screening of a Film in the Community from Rocky Mountain Women's Film. Available next Monday through Thursday. On the 27th, a conversation with the director and producer. Pre-register: rmwfilm.org/event-calendar/women-in-blue
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
An opportunity to shop for minerals, fossils, meteorites, crystals, handmade gemstone gifts and jewelry from vendors at Coloradot Mineral and Fossil Spring Show. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Crowne Plaza Denver Airport, 15500 E. 40th Ave. Another show in September. Free. rmgmpromotions.com
SATURDAY
The return of the car shows: Classic Autos Parade of Years Car Show in Estes Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. . An American Legion Post 119 tradition with cars from different eras of history. Free. 850 N. St Vrain Ave. Current Covid guidelines. tinyurl.com/3rjc7rd7
SATURDAY
Bon Jovi! That says it. The superstar kicks off this season's Encore Drive-In Nights concert series Saturday. First Colorado sites: Delta's Tru Vu Drive-In, Buena Vista's Comanche Drive-In and Monte Vista's Star Drive-In, part of 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters around the U.S., Canada and Ireland, and several indoor cinemas around the world.(encorenights.com/bonjovi) Then, on May 26, indoors, with cocktails, at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. (wingsmuseum.org/bonjovi)
SUNDAY
The true sounds of summer in Colorado: the Central City Opera. Here's the first preview of the 2021 season, Opera Hits with Central City Opera at Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., 12:30-5 p.m., free. Special guest Grande Orquesta Navarre. Excerpts from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Carousel," Verdi’s "Rigoletto," and Purcell’s "Dido and Aeneas." Pre-register: levittdenver.org.
NOTES: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID.