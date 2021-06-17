THURSDAY-SUNDAY
FIBArk Whitewater Festival is a go this year in Salida, through Sunday. One of the oldest and best-known whitewater weekends, this includes river events from championships to novices and fun categories. Music in the Park at Riverside, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, tickets $40. Six tickets per household per day. fibark.com
Go on a Historic Denver Capitol Crossroads City-Wide Scavenger Hunt, following history clues all around city center to learn about Denver's past. Teams and individuals have until Sunday to complete the competition. Sign up: mollybrown.org/visit-us/events Price: $18 adults, $12 juniors.
It's an official Denver commemorative holiday with music and history everywhere this weekend for the Juneteenth Music Festival, in-person and live streamed for this, its 10th year. First up, R&B artists 112, Grammy nominated for "Peaches & Cream," at Ruby Hill Park's Levitt Pavilion, 5:30 p.m. Friday. Food trucks, picnics and cocktails. A parade at 11 a.m. Saturday as festivities and stage performers take over 26th Street in historic Five Points for Saturday and Sunday. Amazing music. Vendors. facebook.com/JuneteenthMusicFestival
Spend a family free day at "The Farm in the City," The Urban Farm. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 10200 Smith Road. Horses and farm animals and a whole working farm. Complete an online waiver before you go. theurbanfarm.wufoo.com/forms/zkp86qi18pjiut; theurbanfarm.org/event-calendar
SATURDAY
It will be a great day for those who love Ford Mustangs when the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup Show 'n Shine fills Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. Mustangs, 425 in all, from 1964 to 2021 will be spotted on the road from Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, to the park between 7 and 9 a.m., Circle Drive/Lake to South Nevada, Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues to Union Boulevard. Show time, check out the cars and meet owners 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and it's free. Food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And don't be surprised to see the cars all around the area for several days. It's the 33rd year for the gathering which had been in Steamboat Springs. rockymountainmustangroundup.org