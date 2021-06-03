SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Visiting the mountains this weekend? Here's the perfect destination, the 20th Annual Tesoro Indian Market and Ceremonial Dance. 40 Indian nations represented. Juried art, dance performances, food from Tocabe and the Fort Restaurant food truck Tatanka, music and storytelling. Hawkquest's educational demonstrations with eagles, hawks and raptors. No powwow this year because of COVID-19 protocols. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission $10, children 12 and under free. The Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison. tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
People love those tiny houses and two large shows are coming Saturday and Sunday to Denver with the Denver Great American Tiny House Show. Tiny homes, container homes, modular homes and portable structures. Indoors at the Arapahoe County Fair & Event Center, 20 homes. Builders and industry professionals. Covid safety guidelines. Tickets $10-15, greatamericantinyhouse.show/tickets
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rodeo action Friday to Sunday at the small-rodeo, award-winning Elizabeth Stampede. PRCA Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls, a Saturday parade in downtown Elizabeth, a military tribute and concerts. It all started with amateur rodeos in 1937 and grew from there. Schedule: elizabethstampede.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Take an immersive stroll through Denver-area history "After the Flood," to the area of the disastrous 1965 South Platte flood and the resulting urban floodplain park. A combination presentation of the past through in-person and performance art dance, theatre and music. Today to Saturday and June 10-11, 17-19. South Platte Park, 3000 W. Carson Drive, Littleton. Tickets $15-43, controlgroupproductions.org/after-the-flood
ONGOING
They're the stories and faces of Black Love as murals are being added in Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., through Juneteenth observances ending Aug. 2. A project of the BLM team, Denver Parks and Rec and the digital arts nonprofit Unique.One. Weekend live paintings and workshops. instagram.com/blacklovemuralfestival/?hl=en
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The beautiful colors and soft touchability of fiber art fill the 11th annual Spring Yarn Event Spectacular through Saturday at Yarn Shoppe Denver, 1615 California St. Local hand spun and hand dyed yarns and hand crafted hats, scarves and fingerless mitts. 10:30 a.m. to 03:30 p.m. daily. Free. yarnshoppedenver.com
SATURDAY
Practice your moves and dance to your heart's content during DCPA's Community Dance Classes, Saturdays through June 26 in Sculpture Park, 1726 Speer Blvd. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., $25. A different Broadway theme each class. Classes back by popular request. Register: tinyurl.com/y9rwj6rp
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-10 restrictions.