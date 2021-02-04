ONGOING
Black History Month is packed with Denver activities and history during all of February. Virtual events, performances, music and more. This week, an Active Minds free webinar on the Tuskegee Airmen, 1 p.m. Thursday. At 7 p.m. Thursday, a virtual film, Gospel Music Legend and Civil Rights Activist Mavis Staples from Denver Public Library. Saturday, Denver's Black Community Service Awards, 1 p.m. The calendar: tinyurl.com/yykyols5
SATURDAY
50th anniversary of Colorado's El Paso County Parks series begins in the hoodoos of the Paint Mines Interpretive Park near Calhan with a hike with a naturalist, 9 a.m., , meet at main parking lot, $5 pre-registration required, elpasocountynaturecenters.com. Others encouraged to hike independently and photograph for social media: #EPCParks50Years
SATURDAY
Enjoy a special evening of virtual dance starting at 7 p.m. , the Paul Taylor Dance Company from The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver. A multi-part performance featuring Esplanade. Leading off, commentary with Artistic Director Michael Novak and the dancers. Post performance, a live Q&A with the audience. Tickets $10-30. tinyurl.com/y3qmubqe
ONGOING
Winterfest continues through Feb. 28 at Gaylord Rockies Resort with family events indoor and outdoors. Out at Glacier Point: snow tubing, ice skating, wild animal encounters and ice bumper cars. Special packages and a long list of activities: GaylordRockies.com.
ONGOING
It's Plan for Vacation Day time from the Colorado Tourism Office and the Hotel and Lodging Association through Feb. 15. Lots of summer deals in advance from Garden of the Gods Resort, the new Kinship Landing downtown and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, mountain biking in Aspen, The Maven in Denver, glamping at Royal Gorge, time in Breck and Telluride and spots all around the state. All the deals: Colorado.com/National-Plan-Vacation-Day
NOTE: Because of last-minute COVID-19 protocols there could be cancellations or changes. Check websites.