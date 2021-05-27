FRIDAY-JUNE 6
Indie movie buffs, this pop-up is for you: Mooby's Denver. It's a real version of the imaginary fast-food restaurant from Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob movies. Tickets include a Mooby's Meal with Salt Lake Side, Mooby's Soda or beer, desserts available. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-June 6, Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., $29 per person. Indoor and outdoor. Earliest seatings sold out instantly, exploretock.com/moobysdenver
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It was canceled last summer, but it's back Friday-Sunday: The Taste of Creede is a combination of art auctions, cooking competitions, veterans, quick-draw art on Main Street, music and ranch roping and rodeo, with more being added to the schedule. creede.com/taste-of-creede
SATURDAY
In-person and virtually, veterans, civilians and active-duty military will be running or walking 5, 10 or 30 kilometers during the Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run & March in partnership with Special Forces Foundation, 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs. Bring nonperishable food for local vets. Register: memorialdaymarch.com. Also, a worldwide virtual Run & Ruck to benefit homeless vets while it honors fallen heroes. RunSignUp.com
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Gardeners have been busy shopping for all those perfect plantings for the season. Another special place to check out for locally grown annuals, perennials and hanging baskets is a Memorial Day weekend tradition, the 15th annual Dutch Heritage Gardens Open House in Larkspur. A rare opportunity to go through the giant greenhouse. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 11901 E. Palmer Divide Ave. And how about a food stop at the restaurants in Palmer Lake and Monument, too. dhgardens.com/open-house.html
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The weekend rocks at Colorado Music & Arts Festival in Westminster City Park. Sponsored by Bud Light, RAM Trucks and Outlaw Nation, it has a custom motorcycle show, classic cars, a Taste of Denver Food Garden, eight concerts, Frisbee dogs, juried visual artists, mobile gaming and craft beer. Advance tickets $10, $15 at the gate, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd. coloradoartsfestival.com
MONDAY-JUNE 6
From Memorial Day through June 6, at Box City Denver 2021, kids in grades K-5 can work with architects to plan, design and build their own city. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $5. They'll learn about getting permits, doing the design work and following through all the way to inspections and a photo with their finished product. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/box-city-denver-2021-tickets-152055645529
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID.