Gerald “Jerry” Wood wants Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters to know: He doesn’t appreciate being set up — or publicly accused of lying under oath.
Peters was indicted in March by a grand jury on seven felonies and three misdemeanors in an alleged May 2021 election security breach in Mesa County, where Peters is clerk and recorder. Among Peters’ felony counts are identity theft, criminal impersonation and two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. She denies wrongdoing.
The indictment finds Wood is the victim of Peters’ alleged identity theft scheme. In his first interview with the public, Wood reached out to me after hearing Peters accuse him of perjury on my KNUS radio show.
“I think about the gentleman (Wood), he perjured himself on the stand. We know that. And he’s going to have to deal with that,” Peters told me .
For a high-profile candidate to publicly accuse a private citizen of lying under oath is quite stunning. After Peters leveled the accusation, Wood and his wife, Wendi, broke their media silence.
According to Wood, he was recruited by Peters for potential contract work assisting her IT department, particularly with possibly “backing up Dominion voting machines.” Wood underwent a background check, picked up his security badge and returned it that same afternoon.
On May 23 and May 25, 2021, Wood’s badge was used to access secured election offices. Images of the election server’s hard drive were made before and after the “trusted build” updates of the election equipment, then leaked online. Secretary of state and county employees testified Peters introduced them to a man “she called Gerald Wood.”
Except according to the indictment, this wasn’t Wood. It was an impostor.
Wood provided both sworn testimony and corroborating evidence proving his alibis for the days in question — including his kids’ graduation party. Peters didn’t elaborate on what Wood could have said to perjure himself.
Wood denies lying under oath or ever using his Mesa elections badge. “I turned the badge in the same afternoon it was issued to me, for use when/if I was ever hired for a specific task as an IT consultant to the Clerk’s office,” he explained. Wood tells me he never got a call.
Then, August came around — and the Wood family’s lives turned upside down. Jerry and Wendi Wood aren’t shy about their 2020 presidential election concerns. They’ve been active in the self-described election integrity movement since early 2021, which led Wood to meet Peters in the first place. A software engineer, Wood applied to and attended the August 2021 Cyber Symposium held by election skeptic and MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, as a “cyber expert.”
“I heard that Tina was coming and there were different rumors that there was some brouhaha about Mesa County elections,” Wood recounted.
That Tuesday, Wendi received a phone call from a detective asking if her husband had done any work with the county. “My mind started reeling like, what the heck?” Wendi said. “It was bizarre and out of the blue.”
Around 9 p.m. the next night, Wendi was with their kids when there was a knock. It was the DA’s office and sheriff’s department there to execute a search warrant and collect everyone’s electronic devices.
Quickly, Wood’s name began popping up at the symposium. “I started googling my name and coming up with all these stories about me.”
Wood says he initially wondered about media reports and criminal claims Secretary of State Jena Griswold publicly leveled against him. “If they were making so many crazy things up about me, how many crazy things about Tina were being made up?”
But it started to settle in that something was amiss here — his identity and badge may have been illicitly used. “The first indication (of this) was during the Cyber Symposium in August, when Wendi was contacted by the DA’s office and Griswold declared I was a criminal,” Wood said.
“It was shocking to sit there in our pajamas with our kids while a dozen law enforcement agents searched our home and went through our personal belongings,” Wendi added. “This raid left our kids very concerned for us. They worried their stepdad was going to end up in prison. As the pastor of our church, I had to address the allegations with our church family. We have received hate mail.”
A second raid (by the FBI) in November and Peters’ run for secretary of state in the face of all this crystallized things. Now, Peters publicly calls Wood a liar on-air.
“My guess is that (Peters) believes if she can discredit me, she can be absolved. The truth is that her charges go well beyond identity theft in issues having nothing to do with me,” Wood said.
As a candidate for Colorado’s top election official, Peters faces the felony criminal indictment, an FBI investigation, three state ethics complaints, a divorce-related civil court battle and obstruction charges. A judge has barred her from overseeing Mesa County elections this year.
I must conclude that Peters is dragging many innocent bystanders down with her. This includes the Wood family, her clerk employees, her faithful supporters and Republican primary voters. Coloradans deserve an honest candidate for office.
Both Griswold and Peters have falsely accused an innocent man of being a criminal. They’ve risked his life, his family and his career to further their own brazen ambitions. This disqualifies Griswold and Peters and brings unprecedented disgrace on Colorado government. A vote for either Jena Griswold or Tina Peters is a vote for dishonesty.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.